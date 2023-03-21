Curexa Pharmacy Expands Leadership with New Board Member Rachel Sherman, MD, MPH, FACP

Leading 503A Compounding Pharmacy

Welcomes Medical Product and Development Regulation Expert as Newest Board Member

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, N.J., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Curexa Pharmacy (dba Curexa), a leading national telemedicine pharmacy based in Egg Harbor Township, NJ, is proud to announce the appointment of Rachel Sherman, MD, MPH, FACP, to its Board of Directors.

Curexa Pharmacy (PRNewswire)

Dr. Sherman joins Curexa after nearly 30 years with the FDA.

Dr. Sherman joins Curexa after nearly 30 years with the FDA, serving most recently as the Principal Deputy Commissioner of Food and Drugs. Dr. Sherman, an internist with a subspecialty in infectious diseases, is a fellow of the American College of Physicians. She has authored and co-authored numerous seminal publications on topics ranging from clinical trials, design and medical product development, to the complexities of medical product regulation.

Dr. Sherman received her undergraduate degree from Washington University in St. Louis, earned her medical degree from Mount Sinai School of Medicine, completed her internship and residency at Montefiore Hospital and Medical Center, and holds a Masters of Public Health from Johns Hopkins University. She completed her Fellowship in Infectious Diseases at Mount Sinai Hospital. Dr. Sherman is passionate about clinical care and giving back to the future medical leaders of tomorrow, having served as a clinical assistant professor at Georgetown University for eight years and as an adjunct professor at Duke University School of Medicine for five years, while delivering primary HIV care from the onset of the epidemic for more than two decades.

Dr. Sherman is honored to join the Board at Curexa, stating, "I am delighted to join Curexa and share Curexa's core values for providing the highest quality of patient care and quality standards. I look forward to collaborating with Mark Taylor and our partners to ensure Curexa continues leading the compounding sector to attain Curexa's level of excellence and commitment to patient care, while providing access to affordable, personalized treatments to patients throughout the country."

Dr. Sherman joins Joel Wishkovsky, an entrepreneur, investor, and startup advisor specializing in digital health and telemedicine, as Curexa's second independent Board member. Curexa CEO, Mark Taylor, RPh. MBA commented, "We are so pleased that Rachel has joined us. With such a strong and diverse Board of Directors, I am confident that Curexa will continue to serve our customers and execute on our exciting strategic plans for the coming years."

John Pouschine, Curexa's Chairman and co-founder of Pouschine Cook Capital Management, LLC, who partnered with Curexa's management team in November 2021, stated, "Recruiting a seasoned independent Board member with senior FDA experience demonstrates Curexa's commitment to regulatory compliance and the protection and safety of its patients. Rachel's long tenure, numerous roles, clinical experience, and award-winning career at the FDA are exactly what we were hoping to find. With her support, we look forward to advancing the compound pharmacy industry's quality and safety standards while broadening access to medication through the adoption of telemedicine."

About Curexa

Founded in 2003, Curexa Pharmacy has become a leading provider of compounding, packaging, labeling, and digital and traditional pharmacy solutions for telemedicine and medical providers, veterinarians, manufacturers, and clinical research organizations across the nation. Curexa's broad range of services includes pre-launch support, customized formulations, API integration, packaging/branding, and pharmacy regulatory compliance. For additional information on the company, please visit curexa.com.

About Pouschine Cook Capital Management, LLC

Pouschine Cook is a New York City–based private equity firm that invests in proven, private, lower middle market companies, with a focus on healthcare services and B2B specialty products and services. The Firm was founded in 1999 by John Pouschine and Everett Cook with a focus on companies that are leaders in their respective sectors, have significant growth opportunities and are poised to benefit from Pouschine Cook's active involvement and enhancement expertise. Pouschine Cook specializes in providing direct co–investment opportunities for institutional investors and family offices alongside its own capital. For additional information on Pouschine Cook, please visit www.pouschinecook.com.

CONTACT CEO MARK R. TAYLOR, RPh. MBA

mtaylor@curexa.com

(855) 927-0390 x146

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Curexa