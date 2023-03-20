WOWWEE MAKES A SPLASH! EXPANDS PARTNERSHIP WITH HASBRO ON NERF SUPER SOAKER ACTION TOYS AND OUTDOOR SPLASH GAMES

More iconic games get the splashy twist & epic water activities level up the outdoor fun

MONTREAL, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WowWee®, a leading manufacturer of innovative consumer entertainment products, and global branded entertainment leader Hasbro®, today announced their expanded partnership to bring more classic HASBRO GAMING products to the outdoor play space & unleash the ultimate soak with innovative new NERF SUPER SOAKER products.

GET SOAKED playing Hungry Hungry Hippos SPLASH! new from WowWee (PRNewswire)

WowWee introduces new classic Hasbro gaming and action toys reimagined for backyard SPLASH fun!

Following the success of the NERF SUPER SOAKER RoboBlaster, the expanded line focuses on epic activities for friends and family to play together, leading with the NERF SUPER SOAKER Soaker Blast Slider (Ages 5-12, $29.99), a splash-tastic 16-foot water slide with a built-in water blaster! Look out for the NERF SUPER SOAKER SkyBlast Target Sprinkler (Ages 6+, $19.99), featuring 3 targets kids must knock down to launch a rocket in the air, while dodging the 360º sprinkler. Then test your aim with NERF SUPER SOAKER Toss 'N Splash (Ages 6+, $29.99), a family favorite bean bag toss game that soaks anyone who misses their shot!

After making a big splash with outdoor games in 2022, led by the Outdoor Toy of the Year (TOTY) Award winner Twister Splash, WowWee expands its offerings of SPLASH GAMES with reimagined outdoor versions of more favorite family games. Hungry Hungry Hippos Splash (Ages 4+, $19.99) turns the classic hippo feeding frenzy into a team sprinkler game, where the best aim wins! Pie Face Splash (ages 6+, $24.99) pumps up the drama and excitement as players wonder who will be the first to get splashed. And, new Twister JR Splash and Battleship Splash join previously introduced Twister Splash, Operation Splash, and Crocodile Dentist Splash.

Making a HUGE backyard statement, MONOPOLY Splash (Ages 5-10, $999) brings an inflatable, life-size MONOPOLY board to your backyard where YOU are the game token! The massive 3D game board features 2 ways to play: Classic MONOPOLY gameplay and a high energy obstacle course race. Players collect MONOPOLY money as they splash through pools, dodge sprinklers, climb the tower, slide down the water slide and splash down into jail!

"Families, retailers, and media had such a tremendous response to last year's line that we knew early on we wanted to expand on our partnership with Hasbro," said Michael Yanofsky, VP of Sales at WowWee. "We're thrilled to add our WowWee 'wink' and bring more innovation to the outdoor game and water toy categories."

Jess Richardson, VP Licensed Consumer Products at Hasbro, expressed "We are excited to partner with WowWee and drive innovation across Nerf Super Soaker and Hasbro Gaming in water play and activity. We look forward to making a splash in families' backyards this summer."

With even more SPLASH HASBRO GAMING and NERF SUPER SOAKER items launching this spring, it's time for kids and families to bring on the splash all year long!

About WowWee

WowWee® is a global innovator and industry leader in developing, marketing, and distributing hi-tech consumer robotic, toy, and entertainment products. Since its launch in 1988, WowWee has revolutionized the way consumers interact with robotics - fusing technology and imagination to deliver award-winning toys and gadgets such as Robosapien® and MiP®, The Toy Association's Innovative Toy of the Year (TOTY) in 2015. WowWee's Fingerlings® - the first-ever line of animatronic collectible toys - instantly skyrocketed in popularity, topping retail best-selling lists around the world, and won the 2018 Collectible Toy of the Year and overall Toy of the Year awards. Additional accolades include Plush Toy of the Year in 2020 for its licensed, official Pinkfong Baby Shark™ Song Puppets with Tempo Control, and the Outdoor Toy of the Year award in 2022 for Twister®Splash. With offices in Montreal, San Diego, and Hong Kong, WowWee continues to innovate across the toy and entertainment categories. Please visit https://www.wowwee.com.

About Hasbro

Hasbro is a global branded entertainment leader whose mission is to entertain and connect generations of fans through the wonder of storytelling and exhilaration of play. Hasbro delivers engaging brand experiences for global audiences through gaming, consumer products and entertainment, with a portfolio of iconic brands including MAGIC: THE GATHERING, DUNGEONS & DRAGONS, Hasbro Gaming, NERF, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH and PEPPA PIG, as well as premier partner brands.

Hasbro is guided by our Purpose to create joy and community for all people around the world, one game, one toy, one story at a time. For more than a decade, Hasbro has been consistently recognized for its corporate citizenship, including being named one of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens by 3BL Media, one of the World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute and one of the 50 Most Community-Minded Companies in the U.S. by the Civic 50. For more information, visit www.corporate.hasbro.com.

About NERF

For over 50 years, NERF has remained an unrivaled category leader and the brand continues to expand through innovative products, digital and gaming offerings, licensed products, sports expansion, in-person experiences, talent partnerships, the brand's first-ever mascot introduction with Murph and much more--turning NERF into the social, active play lifestyle brand it is seen as today.

About MONOPOLY

MONOPOLY first hit shelves in 1935 with the Racecar, Thimble, Boot, Top Hat, and Battleship among the original set of MONOPOLY tokens while the Scottie Dog and Wheelbarrow were added in the early 1950s. Although the brand has evolved over the past 87 years, the gameplay and iconography of the classic MONOPOLY game has remained unchanged, making it a timeless classic sure to be enjoyed by future generations. Today, MONOPOLY is the world's favorite family game brand and is enjoyed by more than one billion players in 114 countries across the globe.

The classic board game is now an incredible life-size inflatable with a water slide, obstacles, and even a jail! Introducing MONOPOLY SPLASH new from WowWee (PRNewswire)

Everyone will GET SOAKED on the NERF SUPER SOAKER Soaker Blast Slider, new from WowWee! (PRNewswire)

