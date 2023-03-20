Wealth Solutions Report Launches Inaugural Sponsored Content Program To Connect Industry-Leading Firms With Fast-Growing Readership Community

Reflects Strong Interest From Leading Wealth Management-Related Firms For Sponsored

NEW YORK, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealth Solutions Report (WSR) – the fast-growing B2B digital media platform featuring wealth management-focused commentary, insights and analysis – today announced the launch of its inaugural sponsored content and advertising program. Concurrently, WSR also announced the addition of David Smith as Third-Party Content Consultant and Drew Brophy as Director of Digital Community Engagement.

"Since our founding almost two years ago, we have endeavored to produce objective, independent editorial content of the highest caliber, which drove an increasing volume of requests for sponsorship solutions in line with our growth," said Larry Roth, Founder & CEO of Wealth Solutions Report. "We are excited to launch our inaugural sponsored content and advertising program to serve the needs of the wealth management community with solutions that connect prominent, quality firms with our reader and viewer community."

Since its April 2021 launch, WSR's rapid growth online, via e-blast and through social media – with a focus on LinkedIn – coincided with many leading wealth management firms and service providers requesting a robust range of sponsorship opportunities to establish and deepen connections with WSR's readership and content viewers.

As a result, WSR's new sponsored content opportunities now include email advertising, sponsored articles, award sponsorship and custom content branded by leading RIAs, broker-dealers, asset managers, investment banks, private equity, insurance, tax advisory, recruitment, fintech and other firms active in the space.

Mr. Roth continued, "We're also very pleased about bringing aboard David Smith and Drew Brophy, two highly accomplished individuals whose respective skills round out our team's proven capabilities in driving strong and sustained audience growth. Both David and Drew's efforts will further build on our already remarkably high rates of engagement with readers across virtually every segment of the wealth management space."

Drew Brophy will spearhead the implementation of WSR's sponsored content and advertising program and direct WSR's activities to build, grow and drive engagement with the platform's digital community of readers throughout the wealth management space. He is a branding and go-to market digital strategy expert, who has worked with publicly traded and privately held global enterprises. Brophy also owns Aquoria, a brand development and digital experience solutions provider.

With 38 years of experience in financial publishing and journalism, David Smith will provide support to WSR's sponsored content program as an external content consultant. Smith co-founded multiple financial media outlets including the publisher of Financial Advisor and Private Wealth magazines as well as Investment Advisor magazine, and currently consults for firms in the financial services industry through Shore Advisory Services, LLC, which he founded.

Julius Buchanan, Managing Editor of Wealth Solutions Report, said, "The launch of our sponsored content and advertising program and the expansion of our staff to include David Smith and Drew Brophy are game changers for WSR. These organizational moves expand our capabilities to deliver sponsorship solutions for the industry and increase engagement with readers and viewers across a full range of digital capabilities on our platform."

Further information on WSR's sponsored content and advertising solutions can be found on the media platform's website: https://wealthsolutionsreport.com/become-a-sponsor/

Wealth Solutions Report (WSR) is a digital platform for insights, analysis and expert commentary provided by wealth management industry leaders, for wealth management industry participants. Its team of editors, research analysts and expert columnists deliver content that inspires, engages and entertains industry audiences by spotlighting actionable growth strategies while demystifying complex issues. Founded in April 2021, WSR reached over 154,500 accounts in 2022. WSR delivers each week's content through its flagship website, e-blasts to registered readers and via social media, with an emphasis on LinkedIn. For more information, please visit https://wealthsolutionsreport.com/.

