I-Mab to Report Full Year 2022 Financial Results and Provide Corporate Update on March 31, 2023

GAITHERSBURG, Md. and SHANGHAI, China, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- I-Mab (the "Company") (Nasdaq: IMAB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel biologics, today announced that the Company will report financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2022 before the market opens on Friday, March 31, 2023, and host a conference call to discuss the results and provide a corporate update at 8:15 a.m. EST.

I-Mab Conference Call Information

Investors and analysts are invited to join the conference call at 8:15 a.m. EST on March 31 via Zoom:

Link: https://i-mabbiopharma.zoom.us/j/85207042705?pwd=WUpJTjl1b1VUZlFKNHVRa3A4akxtZz09

Meeting ID: 852 0704 2705

Password: 782962

About I-Mab

I-Mab (Nasdaq: IMAB) is a dynamic, global biotech company exclusively focused on discovery, development and soon, commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics in the therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The Company's mission is to bring transformational medicines to patients around the world through innovation. I-Mab's innovative pipeline of more than 10 clinical and pre-clinical stage drug candidates is driven by the Company's Fast-to-Proof-of-Concept and Fast-to-Market development strategies through internal R&D and global partnerships and commercial partnerships. I-Mab has established its global footprint in Shanghai, Beijing, Hangzhou, Guangzhou, Lishui and Hong Kong in China, and Maryland and San Diego in the United States. For more information, please visit http://www.i-mabbiopharma.com and follow I-Mab on LinkedIn, Twitter, and WeChat.

I-Mab Contacts







Richard Yeh Chief Operating Officer, interim Chief Financial Officer IR@i-mabbiopharma.com Gigi Feng

Chief Communications Officer PR@i-mabbiopharma.com









Investor Inquiries

The Piacente Group, Inc. Emilie Wu E-mail: emilie@thepiacentegroup.com Office line: +86 21 6039 8363

