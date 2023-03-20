BENEV Announces Two New Members to Their Prestigious Medical Advisory Board

MISSION VIEJO, Calif., March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BENEV Company Inc., an FDA-registered manufacturer with a global presence, is proud to announce the addition of two world-renowned physicians to their Medical Advisory Board.

Dermatologist Suneel Chilukuri, MD, FAAD, FACMS in Houston, TX, was the first practitioner to serve as moderator for the BENEV Aesthetic Elite Summit in November of 2022. He has been an exceptional leader and active contributor to our Medical Advisory Board, having shared his expert advice and innovative solutions that add value to our physicians, and medical spas, and their patients and clients.

"I was honored to partner with the BENEV team due to the company's strong commitment to providing best-in-class innovative solutions for improving our patient's health and wellness. Their dedication to scientifically advancing regenerative medicine and their commitment to excellence is second to none," says Dr. Chilukuri.

Renato Saltz, MD, FACS, is a board-certified plastic surgeon in Salt Lake City, UT, and a Past President of The Aesthetic Society and the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery. Dr. Saltz joined the BENEV Medical Advisory Board in 2023 and was an early adopter of the Sylfirm X RF Microneedling System. He has also been a loyal supporter of the BENEV Regenerative Trifecta, Sylfirm X, BENEV Exosomes and Miracu® PDO Threads.

"It is a great honor to join the BENEV Advisory Board and to participate in the company's state-of-the-art developments and new technology. BENEV's leadership team has brought us together to share our collective experience in science, marketing, education, and business. This collaborative effort will generate innovative developments based on modern science for the medical aesthetic industry that will ultimately benefit our patients as well as our business," he says.

These key opinion leaders join our prestigious medical board that includes;

- Richard Goldfarb, MD, FACS

- Richard Jin, MD, PhD

- Diane Duncan, MD, FACS

- JD McCoy, NMD

About BENEV

BENEV, established in California in 2000, is an FDA-registered drug manufacturer, specializing mainly in topical solutions for skin and hair, including its exosome products, as well as innovative medical devices such as PDO threads and radiofrequency microneedling device, in the U.S. and around the world. BENEV is an established leader in the medical aesthetic market emphasizing health, longevity, and beauty related products in the U.S., Asia and other parts of the world. BENEV has a fully integrated business model, which includes manufacturing, research and development, sales, and marketing.

