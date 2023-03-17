VIDALIA ONIONS HEADED FOR SHELVES APRIL 17

Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Announces Official Pack Date for 2023

ATLANTA, March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The start of Vidalia onion season is almost here, with the official pack date announced by the Georgia Agriculture Commissioner and Vidalia Onion Committee today. Vidalia onion fans across the country can mark their calendars for April 17, when the sweet onions are set to ship to grocery stores across the country.

"I'm pleased to announce, in coordination with the Vidalia Onion Committee, April 17, 2023, as the official pack date of the 2023 Vidalia onion season," said Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Tyler Harper. "It's an exciting time for farmers and producers in our state and for consumers across the country as we look forward to enjoying the sweet onion once again. The Vidalia onion has become a sought-after ingredient by professional chefs and home cooks alike, and we're proud to grow them right here in Georgia."

Vidalia onions are available for a limited time each year, between April through early September. As America's favorite sweet onion, many look forward to this time of year. The pack date is determined by soil and weather conditions during the growing season, which contributes to high quality Vidalia onions. The Vidalia Onion Advisory Panel voted April 17 as the 2023 pack date.

Known for their sweet, crisp flavor and versatility, Vidalia onions are a seasonal treat suitable in a variety of dishes – from savory to sweet! Because of the unique combination of weather, water and soil in 20 South Georgia counties, Vidalia onions cannot be replicated anywhere else in the world – while all Vidalia's are sweet onions, not all sweet onions are Vidalia's!

"For the 2023 season, we have 10,000 acres of Vidalia onions planted in the production area," said VOC Chairman Cliff Riner. "Over the past few years, sweet onion sales have continued to increase, with Vidalia onions being a big part of the market. We're looking forward to another great season this year."

For more than 80 years, Vidalia onions have been hand-planted, harvested and cured by growers. The Vidalia Onion Act of 1986 established their growing region in South Georgia and trademarked the "Vidalia onion" name. Vidalia onions are grown from a distinctive Granex seed, then packed and sold on or after the official pack date annually.

About the Vidalia® Onion Committee

Because Vidalia® onions are sweetly unique, farmers united to seek legal protection for their crop and its name. Federal Marketing Order No. 955 was established in 1989, to stipulate where the crop can be grown and help with research and promotion of Vidalia onions. The Vidalia Onion Committee administers FMO No. 955 and authorizes production research, marketing research and development and marketing promotion programs. This federal program along with Georgia state laws that protect the Vidalia trademark have provided a legal framework for the industry. So, you can try to grow a sweet onion elsewhere, but you cannot call it a "Vidalia," unless it is from Georgia! For more information, visit VidaliaOnion.org.

About the GDA

The Georgia Department of Agriculture (GDA) is the voice of the state's agriculture community. The department's mission is to provide excellence in services and regulatory functions, to protect and promote agriculture and consumer interests, and to ensure an abundance of safe food and fiber for Georgia, America, and the world by using state-of-the-art technology and a professional workforce. For more information, visit www.agr.georgia.gov.

