Prezi Video Leads The Category In Keeping Attention On Video Meetings

SAN FRANCISCO, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prezi , the leading presentation and collaboration software for video meetings, today shared several new business milestones and announced that it has surpassed 140 million users. This announcement follows Prezi's recent inclusion of its Prezi Video for Zoom as the only virtual presentation app in Zoom's Curated Essential Apps, which earned its placement on the Zoom App Marketplace's top trending apps for the entire month of January this year.

Prezi's deepened integration with Zoom Video Communications, Inc. follows its recent recognition as Zoom's Integrated Software Vendor (ISV) Integration Partner of the Year, which it was awarded at Zoomtopia Partner Connect in 2022 for its achievements in enabling 'on-screen' content for more interactive and productive video meetings.

"Video meetings are where professionals are learning to hold their audience's attention, and Prezi is well positioned as the leader for on-screen, engaging content" said Jim Szafranski, chief executive officer, Prezi. "We've built a community of go-getters who think visually across the enterprise and soon their colleagues will also be looking to build attention-grabbing content as teams everywhere turn to communication and collaboration tools to improve workflow across hybrid teams."

Prezi Video makes meetings look and feel more professional for over 200,000 organizations and the majority of the Fortune 1000. It has added several features to advance the digital employee experience to be more immersive, engaging and effective. Prezi Video unlocked layering for its ecosystem partners to create a more 3D meeting experience, allowing teams and individuals to add interactive visual content in the foreground, background and surrounding them on the screen.

Prezi Video is fully integrated with all of the major video conferencing platforms, letting presenters easily bring video, slides, GIFs, images or on-screen text responses into their video feed on Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Google Meet, Webex and GoToMeeting. The new content layering features are available on Prezi Video for Web, Mac and Windows.

Prezi is the leading virtual presentation and collaboration solution for the digital workplace. Its signature offering, Prezi Video, is helping the majority of the Fortune 1000 to build more productive video meetings by letting participants bring their content with them onto any screen. Founded in 2009, Prezi has offices in San Francisco, Budapest, and Riga, with investors, including Accel, Spectrum Equity and TED conferences. For more information, please visit www.prezi.com .

