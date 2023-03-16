NuZee Announces its First Private Label Agreement with Wakefern Food Corp., the Nation's Largest Retailer-Owned Grocery Cooperative, for ShopRite's Bowl & Basket Brand

RICHARDSON, Texas, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUZE) NuZee Inc., a leading coffee co-packing company, announces its first private label agreement with Wakefern Food Corp., the largest retailer-owned cooperative in the United States.

Bowl and Basket Coffee (PRNewswire)

Under ShopRite's private label brand Bowl & Basket, NuZee packed and shipped three single serve coffee brew-bag items: Breakfast Blend, French Roast and Colombian.

The Bowl & Basket single-serve coffees launched recently at ShopRite stores. The product will be available in approximately 250 ShopRite locations.

"Wakefern is excited to work with NuZee to bring sustainably-packaged, quality products to its Own Brands line of Bowl & Basket single-serve coffees. We look forward to working with NuZee to expand and enhance packaging for our popular private label coffees," said Pam Ofri, Wakefern's Director of Product Development and Operations, Own Brands.

"We are grateful to our private label customers for making our products available at a larger scale and to Wakefern for expanding single-serve coffee availability through the largest retailer-owned supermarket cooperative in America," said Travis Gorney, NuZee's Chief Innovation Officer.

Founded in 1946, Wakefern has been supporting family-owned businesses for more than 75 years and has hundreds of stores throughout New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. Visit Wakefern Food Corp to find out more.

To learn more about NuZee and its innovative initiatives, visit mynuzee.com .

About Wakefern

From a small, local cooperative that began with eight grocery store owners, Wakefern Food Corp. has grown into the largest retailer-owned cooperative in the United States. Founded in 1946, the cooperative comprises nearly 50 member families who today independently own and operate hundreds of supermarkets under the ShopRite, Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer, Dearborn Market, Gourmet Garage, and Fairway Market banners in New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Rhode Island. For more information, please visit www.wakefern.com .

About NuZee Coffee

NuZee, Inc., (NASDAQ: NUZE), is a leading co-packing company for single serve coffee formats that partners with companies of all sizes to help them develop within the single serve and private label coffee category. Providing innovative and eco-conscious solutions with the flexibility and capacity for both small roasters and large global brands, NuZee is revolutionizing the way single serve coffee is enjoyed in the United States. Through the brand's unique process, NuZee fulfills every aspect of co-packing needs, from roasting and blending, to packing and packaging.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. NuZee cautions you that such statements are simply predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. These statements reflect NuZee's current expectations and NuZee does not undertake to update or revise these forward-looking statements, even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied in this or other NuZee statements will not be realized. Further, these statements involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond NuZee's control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, include: NuZee's plan to obtain funding for its operations, including funding necessary to develop, manufacture and commercialize its products; the impact to NuZee's business from COVID 19 global crisis; general market acceptance of and demand for NuZee's products; and NuZee's commercialization, marketing and manufacturing capabilities and strategy; for description of additional factors that may cause NUZee's actual results, performance or expectations to differ from any forward looking statements, please review the information set forth in the 'Risk Factors' and " Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the NuZee's public reports and NuZee's other filings made with the SEC.

(PRNewsfoto/NuZee, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE NuZee, Inc.