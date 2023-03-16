INTRODUCING SLEEPY FRIENDS, A NEW BEDTIME COLLECTION FROM TONIES

Award-winning audio system designs new collection to help little ones wind down

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, tonies® introduces their brand new Sleepy Friends Collection , designed to help parents and caregivers with what has unfortunately become one of the most stressful parts of their day – bedtime. To help, tonies created a holistic portfolio for a better bedtime routine, including a new innovation, the tonies® Sleepy Friends Night Light Tonie , to create a peaceful and calming environment to ease little ones to sleep.

By combining beautifully composed melodies and a warm glow, the Sleepy Friends Night Light Tonies helps create a mood of gentle enchantment, perfect for drifting off. Additionally, it features the ability to record and play personalized goodnight messages, allowing families to customize their sleepy time sound machine. It's a comforting presence throughout the night too, helping little ones fall back to sleep on their own if ever their dreams are interrupted.

The Sleepy Friends Collection also includes two new Tonie characters – Sleepy Bear and Sleepy Sheep – for children to turn to as bedtime audio buddies. Sleepy Bear shares sweet bedtime stories, while Sleepy Sheep sings soothing lullaby melodies to accompany listeners to dream land.

"The Toniebox was created by parents for parents to help entertain and teach their kids while limiting their screen-time in a highly digital world," said Christoph Frehsee, president at tonies USA. "In that same spirit, our team designed our new Sleepy Friends Collection to be a solution to the bedtime challenge. We hope that our adorable new characters bring sweet relief to children and parents alike."

In a study conducted by FUNdamentally Children among families with young children, an overwhelming majority of parents (92%) reported that use of Tonies at night had a positive impact on their child's bedtime routine1. The most important benefit for parents was a reduction of conflict or stress during the bedtime routine, as the Toniebox system allowed kids to self-settle themselves to sleep, or fall back to sleep if they woke up in the middle of the night.

Dr. Amanda Gummer, CEO of FUNdamentally Children and the Good Play Guide comments, "All of our researchers were surprised by the speed at which listening to the Tonies impacted on children's bedtime routine and the palpable sense of relief and gratitude from the parents we spoke to as part of this study."

With the introduction of the Sleepy Friends brand, tonies is expanding their library of in-house productions and licenses.

The Sleepy Friends Night Light Tonie (MSRP $39.99) can be found on tonies.com, Amazon and independent retailers nationwide. Sleepy Bear and Sleepy Sheep Tonies are also available now for $17.99 each. Combine with a Toniebox Starter Set (MSRP $99.99) for the perfect bedtime bundle .

1 According to a study conducted by FUNdamentally Children, commissioned by tonies among 100 families in the UK and the US with children ages 2-5 years old, from February through March 2023.



ABOUT TONIES

tonies® is the original screen-free audio entertainment system for young children. Launched in 2016 in Germany, co-founders Patric Faßbender and Marcus Stahl created tonies® with one thing in mind: their children. This revolutionary system allows kids to experience storytelling in a digital age, in a way that stimulates their imagination without screens. The Toniebox was created for kids and parents who want to feel good about their entertainment at home and to bring back imagination in its purest form. Today, tonies® is the fastest growing toy company in Europe and a rising star in the United States. Among its many achievements, tonies® was named among Fast Company's prestigious World's Most Innovative Companies for 2021, top ranked in Education. For more information, visit tonies.com.

