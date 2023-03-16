Frigo Cheese Heads Awards $50,000 to Inspiring Tweens Through "Build a Bright Future" Contest

Twenty-one tween winners selected in 9th annual contest

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill., March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Frigo Cheese Heads is proud to announce the 21 winners of its "Build a Bright Future" contest, which helps tweens take their talents and dreams to the next level through their share of $50,000 in prize money. The contest encouraged parents and guardians to nominate their high-achieving tweens who are pursuing their passions, empowering others and supporting causes important to them.

Photo courtesy of Adam Amick (PRNewswire)

The $10,000 grand prize-winner is Boone Donley, a 12-year-old from Casper, Wyoming, who was selected for his inspiring efforts to end bullying. At just 9 years old, Donley started an anti-bullying initiative by handing out stickers at local events and has since sent 'Encouragement Kits' to kids in 38 states and nine countries to help them feel connected and empowered. Donley also takes an active role in his community by distributing military care packages and leading local toy and coat drives.

Donley was one of about 1,000 kids who were nominated through the contest, which ran from October 12 through December 9, 2022. Parents and guardians shared stories of their tweens' passions and talents in music, arts, sports, gaming, science, technology and charitable pursuits, and advocated for why their kid deserved to win.

The "Build a Bright Future" contest is part of a larger initiative by the Frigo Cheese Heads brand to support education throughout the country. In 2022, the brand awarded $30,000 to 11 schools for needed equipment, materials and renovations.

"The Frigo Cheese Heads brand champions creativity and self-expression, and the 'Build a Bright Future' contest was designed to encourage the next generation to pursue their passions," said David Cherrie, Saputo USA Vice President, Marketing and Innovation. "We are enthusiastic about the impressive things kids are putting their time into, from music, philanthropy, art, coding, to cooking and more. It is an honor to provide this award to these incredible tweens. We hope the prizes can motivate them to keep working hard and dreaming big."

A total of 20 runners-up were also selected to each receive a $2,000 cash prize:

Jimmy Adams , 12, of Mint Hill, North Carolina , collects and donates bottles for environmental conservation.





Victoria Woodruff , 11, of Imperial, Missouri , makes videos for those with disabilities and hopes to become a special-education teacher.





Kierlin Duncan, 13, of West Lake Hills, Texas , is learning music production and has ambitions to become a DJ.





Preston Elliott , 12, of Hoover, Alabama , hopes to pursue his passion for cooking with a culinary education.





Briana Cheatham , 15, Sand Lake, Michigan , has a passion for competitive dance and cheerleading.





Charlie Franklin , 9, of Bunnell, Florida , hopes to start her own gaming YouTube channel.





Adam Freeman , 12, of Royse City, Texas , aspires to become a virtual reality content creator.





Foster Holt , 10, of Lexington, Kentucky , makes movies with friends and hopes to take classes about filmmaking.





Draven Shelton , 13, of Fairfield, Iowa , enjoys fishing and would love to become a professional fisherman.





Chloe Le , 9, of Pittsford, New York , loves to play tennis and dreams of playing professionally.





Braylen Hart, 13, of Mansfield, Pennsylvania , enjoys concepting with building blocks and hopes to become an engineer.





Diego Montijo , 14, of Laveen, Arizona , aims to inspire change in his community through leadership roles at school.





Elliott Tsolis , 12, of Bristol, Connecticut , dreams of starting a national organization to help kids dealing with bereavement.





Lyaddie Smart, 14, of Wesley Chapel, Florida , would like to become a doctor.





Keeleigh Cordes, 12, of Seymour, Indiana , participates in skateboarding competitions.





Josh Williams , 11, of San Antonio, Texas , is a drummer who would like to join a drumming program for kids.





Peyton McCarty , 12, of Grandville, Michigan , loves playing the cello as part of her school orchestra.





Levi Gazaway , 11, of Dalton, Georgia , has a heart for animals and dreams of opening an animal sanctuary.





Jadira Lacy , 9, of Lawrenceville, Georgia , is a budding gardener who loves growing fruit trees.





Dylan Sargent , 16, of Wallins Creek, Kentucky , is passionate about helping others and puts together kits with groceries and necessities for people in his community.

All nominations can be viewed at BuildABrightFuture.com. Follow along for additional updates on Facebook and Instagram @FrigoCheeseHeads and #BuildABrightFutureContest.

About Frigo Cheese Heads

The Frigo Cheese Heads brand features a variety of delicious, fun on-the-go snacks that encourage creative snacking and self-expression. Chomp, peel, twist, rip, nibble or tie into a braid; the only wrong way to eat Frigo Cheese Heads is to not eat them at all. With everyday snacking options like regular or light string cheese as well as cheese and meat combo packs, Frigo Cheese Heads are a good source of calcium and protein in a convenient individually wrapped, tasty snack. Learn more at FrigoCheeseHeads.com.

About Saputo Dairy USA

Saputo Dairy USA is part of Saputo Inc., one of the top 10 dairy processors in the world. Through the Dairy Division (USA), Saputo produces, markets and distributes a vast assortment of cheeses. Furthermore, the company converts, markets and sells a broad range of specialty cheeses and holds an important portfolio of import licenses for specialty cheeses manufactured abroad. Saputo Dairy USA also produces a variety of dairy and non-dairy extended shelf-life products. Additionally, Saputo produces, markets and distributes dairy ingredients in the USA and on the international market. Products are sold under a variety of the company's brand names as well as under customer brand names.

Saputo USA is among the top mozzarella, string cheese and domestic blue and goat cheese producers and is one of the largest producers of extended shelf-life and cultured dairy products in this region.

© 2023 Saputo Cheese USA Inc. All rights reserved. Frigo Cheese Heads and all related indicia are registered or common law trademarks owned by Saputo Cheese USA Inc.

Media contact:

Jenna Greene

612-375-8597

jenna.greene@clynch.com

(PRNewswire)

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Saputo Dairy USA