Exaeris Water Innovations Advances International Efforts to Address Water Scarcity and Energy Transition with 3 New Issued Patents from Israel, South Korea and Mexico

TULSA, Okla., March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Exaeris Water Innovations, LLC has received three new patents that will open new doors for the company, its partners and collaborators to meaningfully participate in the global effort to address water scarcity and energy transition. These new patents in Israel, South Korea and Mexico allow Exaeris to apply its revolutionary technologies, which leverage advanced materials science, specifically nanotechnologies, to significantly increase the output of water and enhance the efficiency of large systems that utilize vapor-compression-based cooling methods. Testing of the patented Exaeris technologies, both internally and through independent third parties, indicates potentially significant energy efficiency and operational improvements in devices reliant on vapor-compression such as HVAC, refrigeration and dehumidification. Vapor-compression-based cooling methods have been in use for over a century and account for over 20% of the world's energy consumption. This level of consumption places an enormous burden on electric grids that are overstressed by a warming climate, growing global population and new reliance from emerging electrical technologies such as EVs.

Exaeris Logo (PRNewswire)

"Materials science-based advancements in AWG technologies offer a promising suite of solutions for many populations around the globe who are struggling with drought and a lack of adequate supply of safe and clean water. This is especially problematic in places such as Israel and other Middle Eastern countries," said Aaron Taylor, CEO of Exaeris.

"Exaeris is extremely excited about the newly issued patents, as well as its allowed, issued and/or pending patents in over 50 countries most affected by the growing global water and energy crises. These advancements and what they mean for the application of our disruptive technologies across a spectrum of new and legacy products in the global marketplace positions Exaeris for long term success," said Michael Joyce, Chief Strategy Officer for Exaeris.

Exaeris continues to lead the way in the application of materials science to leverage the utilization of AWG technologies that help people, businesses and governments adapt to climate volatility and live more securely. Water security and energy efficiency continue to be two of the most pressing issues of the day. Exaeris is currently seeking licensing, alliance, and collaboration opportunities to help expand the path forward in addressing these issues.

Exaeris Water Innovations, LLC is a closely held Delaware limited liability company with primary offices located in Tulsa, Oklahoma. For more information about the company and its products, visit Exaeris.com or contact Aaron Taylor at ataylor@exaeriswater.com or Mike Joyce at mjoyce@exaeriswater.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Exaeris Water Innovations