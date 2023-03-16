The Dallas Opera Announces 2023/2024 Season featuring World Premiere of The Diving Bell and the Butterfly

plus 3 New-to-Dallas Productions, Lawrence Brownlee in Recital, and
Mainstage Livestreams
Subscription Renewals Begin Today
New Subscriptions On Sale Wednesday, April 19
DALLAS, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dallas Opera's 2023/2024 Season was announced today by Ian Derrer, The Kern Wildenthal General Director, and Emmanuel Villaume, The Mrs. Eugene McDermott Music Director.
The company enters their 66th Mainstage Season with a highly anticipated world premiere production of The Diving Bell and the Butterfly and three new-to-Dallas productions: Puccini's Tosca, R. Strauss' Elektra, and Gounod's Romeo and Juliet. The last performance of each will be livestreamed exclusively on www.thedallasopera.TV on a pay-what-you're-able basis with a $9.99 minimum ticket price.
Anticipated annual favorites include the Robert E. and Jean Ann Titus Family Recital, featuring opera superstar Lawrence Brownlee; The People's Choice Concert, a free, season-opening community concert; Family Shows for all ages; the National Vocal Competition; and The Linda and Mitch Hart Institute for Women Conductors Showcase Concert.
Crescendo, Dallas Opera's newest membership initiative, heads into its second season and is now accepting current member renewals and new member registrations. The under 45 program's $60 membership includes two complimentary tickets to the 2023/2024 Season, additional ticket discounts, pre-show mixers, special event invitations, and behind-the-scenes access.
"We are thrilled to bring three new-to-Dallas productions and a long-awaited world premiere to our audiences, both near and far, in the 2023/2024 Mainstage Season," said General Director and CEO Ian Derrer. "The Diving Bell and the Butterfly is the remarkable true story of a man whose determination leads to one of the most poignant memoirs ever written. We are honored to bring this story to our stage for the first time anywhere. This season also brings a host of exciting Dallas Opera debuts including tenor Joseph Calleja, soprano Golda Shultz, tenor Long Long, and soprano Marjorie Owens."
"In an exciting continuation from last season, we will livestream the last performance of all four mainstage productions," Derrer continued. "Our commitment to bringing world-class opera to audiences, wherever they may be, is as strong as ever. Making these performances available on a pay-what-you're-able basis keeps our artform accessible to all viewers."
The Dallas Opera kicks off the 2023/2024 Mainstage Season with Puccini's high drama Tosca featuring "Honey-tone tenor" (The New York Times) Joseph Calleja in his highly anticipated Dallas Opera debut. Calleja is joined by the "impressive" (Das Opernglas) Ewa Płonka as the lovelorn Tosca and Cardiff Singer of the World Gihoon Kim, in his Dallas Opera debut, as the conniving Scarpia. The production from Cincinnati Opera has original direction from Jose Maria Condemi and is directed by Andrew Nienaber, in his company debut, with set and costume design by Robert Perdziola. Music Director Emmanuel Villaume conducts The Dallas Opera Orchestra and Chorus. (October 13, 15(m), 18, and 21 (also livestreamed), 2023.)
The world premiere Dallas Opera production of The Diving Bell and the Butterfly takes to the Winspear Opera House stage with a powerhouse cast led by Grammy Award-winner Lucas Meachem as Jean-Dominique Bauby. Composed by Joby Talbot (Everest) to a libretto by Gene Scheer (Moby-Dick, Everest) and directed by Leonard Foglia (Moby-Dick, Everest), Jean-Dominique's true story of strength, determination, and the desire for connection comes to life. Mezzo-soprano Sasha Cooke, tenor Richard Croft, soprano Deanna Breiwick, bass Kevin Burdette, soprano Andriana Chuchman, and tenor Andrew Bidlack lend their voices to those closest to Bauby. Based on his imaginative and poignant memoir, this world premiere will draw you in from the first note. Music Director Emmanuel Villaume conducts The Dallas Opera Orchestra. (November 3, 5(m), 8, and 11 (also livestreamed), 2023.)
"To conduct a world premiere production as inspiring as The Diving Bell and the Butterfly is an extraordinary and rare opportunity," said Music Director Emmanuel Villaume. "It is important to offer our audiences new and exciting pieces, while also remembering the music we know and love. I find it just as thrilling to revisit those productions, as I do immersing myself into a new score. This season has it all and we cannot wait to make music in the Winspear once again."
R. Strauss' thrilling Elektra returns to The Dallas Opera for only the second time in company history, last performed over 25 years ago. "Fast-rising American soprano" (Opera News) and Dallas Opera's 2002 Vocal Competition winner Marjorie Owens makes her Dallas Opera debut in the iconic title role, and "operatic superstar" (USA Today) Denyce Graves makes her highly anticipated role debut as Elektra's murderous mother, Klytämnestra. Soprano Angela Meade joins the starry cast as Chrysothemis, as well as Alfred Walker, in his Dallas Opera debut, as Orest, and Dallas Opera favorite Clifton Forbis as Aegisth. This production from Lyric Opera of Chicago has original direction from Sir David McVicar and is directed by Nick Sandys, in his company debut, with set and costume designs by John Macfarlane. Music Director Emmanuel Villaume conducts The Dallas Opera Orchestra and Chorus. (February 9, 11(m), 14, and 17 (also livestreamed), 2024.)
A love story for the ages, Gounod's Romeo and Juliet features two of the biggest Dallas Opera debuts this season: tenor Long Long brings "a voice one could happily listen to all day" (Seen and Heard International) to the lovestruck Romeo with "silky tone" (The New York Times) soprano Golda Schultz, fresh off a triumph at the Metropolitan Opera, as Juliet. Opera legend Donnie Ray Albert returns to The Dallas Opera as Lord Capulet in this new-to-Dallas co-production with Houston Grand Opera and The Atlanta Opera. Nicole Paiement, the Martha R. and Preston A. Peak Principal Guest Conductor, leads The Dallas Opera Orchestra and Chorus, and Romain Gilbert directs, in his Dallas Opera debut. (March 1, 3(m), 6, and 9 (also livestreamed), 2024.)
Kick off the season with The Dallas Opera's annual FREE People's Choice Concert on Saturday, October 7, 2023, at 7:30pm, at the Winspear Opera House. Ticket registration will be announced closer to the date.
Family Shows are back! These special performances are designed for audiences aged 3 and up and are sung in English. Both shows are under 60 minutes (with no intermission!) and all seating is general admission at the Winspear Opera House. Join us in the fall and spring of the 2023/2024 Season for afternoon performances of The Billy Goats Gruff, performed with piano accompaniment (October 14, 2023, and March 10, 2024), and Pépito, performed with The Dallas Opera Orchestra (November 12, 2023, and March 2, 2024.)
The audience favorite Robert E. and Jean Ann Titus Family Recital returns to the Moody Performance Hall on Sunday, January 21, 2024, at 2:00pm, and will feature international star tenor Lawrence Brownlee. As one of "the finest, most sky-scraping bel canto tenors," (The New York Times) Brownlee's first appearance with the company is sure to captivate from beginning to end. Brownlee will be accompanied by renowned pianist Myra Huang.
The opera world's most brilliant young conductors take the podium on Sunday, January 28, 2024, at 7:30pm, for an evening of opera selections featuring The Dallas Opera Orchestra at The Linda and Mitch Hart Institute for Women Conductors Showcase Concert. Dallas Opera's Hart Institute, launched in 2015, is an artistic and leadership program that builds and advances the careers of women conductors with the talent and drive to pursue major positions with opera companies worldwide. The only program of its kind in the world, the institute seeks to address the extreme gender imbalance of leadership on the podium.
The National Vocal Competition sees its return as the search continues for the best-of-the-best young talent from across the country. Finalists, accompanied by The Dallas Opera Orchestra, will compete on Friday, March 8, 2024, at 7:30pm, on the Winspear Opera House stage for a chance to be discovered and win cash prizes.
Subscription renewals for the 2023/2024 Season are available now with new subscriptions available starting Wednesday, April 19, 2023. Subscription packages start at $89 for all four operas, with family shows and the Titus Recital available as add-ons before single tickets go on sale Friday, July 21, 2023.
This link can also be found on TDO's updated press page.
THE DALLAS OPERA'S 2023/2024 SEASON
FREE!
The People's Choice Concert
PERFORMANCE DATE
Saturday, October 7, 2023, at 7:30pm
________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Tosca by Giacomo Puccini
Emmanuel Villaume, conductor
The Dallas Opera Orchestra and Chorus
Production from Cincinnati Opera
Sung in Italian with English Titles
PERFORMANCE DATES
Friday, October 13, 2023, at 8:00pm (The Linda and Mitch Hart Opening Night Performance)
Sunday, October 15, 2023, at 2:00pm
Wednesday, October 18, 2023, at 7:30pm
Saturday, October 21, 2023, at 7:30pm (also livestreamed)
Tosca
Original Director
Cavaradossi
Revival Director
Scarpia
Set & Costume Designer
Sacristan
Lighting Designer
Spoletta
Angelotti
Sciarrone
________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Family Opera
The Billy Goats Gruff
Music by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Gaetano Donizetti, and Gioachino Rossini
Sung in English and performed with piano accompaniment
PERFORMANCE DATES
Saturday, October 14, 2023, at 2:00pm
Sunday, March 10, 2024, at 2:00pm
________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
WORLD PREMIERE
The Diving Bell and the Butterfly composed by Joby Talbot to a libretto by Gene Scheer
Emmanuel Villaume, conductor
The Dallas Opera Orchestra
A new production from The Dallas Opera
Sung in English with English Titles
PERFORMANCE DATES
Friday, November 3, 2023, at 7:30pm
Sunday, November 5, 2023, at 2:00pm
Wednesday, November 8, 2023, at 7:30pm
Saturday, November 11, 2023, at 7:30pm (also livestreamed)
Jean-Dominique Bauby
Director
Abbe Faria
Set & Projection Designer
Sylvie
Costume Designer
Claude
Lighting Designer
Papinou
Sandrine/Mercedes
Doctor
________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Family Opera
Pépito by Jacques Offenbach
Based on the integral edition of the opera by Michael Kaye
Sung in English and performed with The Dallas Opera Orchestra
PERFORMANCE DATES
Sunday, November 12, 2023, at 2:00pm
Saturday, March 2, 2024, at 2:00pm
________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
The Robert E. and Jean Ann Titus Family Recital
Lawrence Brownlee, Tenor
Myra Huang, Pianist
PERFORMANCE DATE
Sunday, January 21, 2024, at 2:00pm
Moody Performance Hall
________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
The Hart Institute for Women Conductors Showcase Concert
PERFORMANCE DATE
Sunday, January 28, 2024, at 7:30pm
________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Elektra by Richard Strauss
Emmanuel Villaume, conductor
The Dallas Opera Orchestra and Chorus
Production from Lyric Opera of Chicago
Sung in German with English Titles
PERFORMANCE DATES
Friday, February 9, 2024, at 7:30pm
Sunday, February 11, 2024, at 2:00pm
Wednesday, February 14, 2024, at 7:30pm
Saturday, February 17, 2024, at 7:30pm (also livestreamed)
Elektra
Original Director
Chrysothemis
Revival Director
Klytämnestra
Set & Costume Designer
Orest
Aegisth
The Overseer
Tutor of Orest
First Maidservant
Second Maidservant
Third Maidservant
Fourth Maidservant
Fifth Maidservant
The Confidant
The Trainbearer
A Young Servant
An Old Servant
________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Romeo and Juliet by Charles Gounod
Nicole Paiement, conductor
The Dallas Opera Orchestra and Chorus
Co-production with Houston Grand Opera and The Atlanta Opera
Sung in French with English Titles
PERFORMANCE DATES
Friday, March 1, 2024, at 7:30pm
Sunday, March 3, 2024, at 2:00pm
Wednesday, March 6, 2024, at 7:30pm
Saturday, March 9, 2024, at 7:30pm (also livestreamed)
Romeo
Director
Juliet
Original Set Designer
Friar Laurence
Co-set Designer
Stephano
Costume Designer
Mercutio
Lighting Designer
Benvolio
Gertrude
Lord Capulet
Tybalt
Count Paris
Gregorio
Duke of Verona
________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
National Vocal Competition
PERFORMANCE DATE
Friday, March 8, 2024, at 7:30pm
________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
All performances take place at the Winspear Opera House unless noted.
*The Dallas Opera debut
Programs and artists subject to change
________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Photo: Lucas Meachem as Jean-Dominique Bauby by Joe Mazza/BRAVELUX
________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
About The Dallas Opera
One of the leading opera companies in the country, The Dallas Opera has an extraordinary legacy of world-class productions and thrilling premieres featuring the greatest operatic artists of our time. Inaugurated in 1957 with a concert featuring the incomparable Maria Callas, TDO is known for the notable U.S. debuts of a host of legendary artists including Plácido Domingo, Dame Joan Sutherland, Jon Vickers, Franco Zeffirelli, and Sir David McVicar. The company has long been an industry leader and innovator through groundbreaking initiatives including the Hart Institute for Women Conductors, TDO Network, free public simulcasts, acclaimed art song recitals, the national vocal competition, special concerts, and outstanding family and award-winning education programs. TDO's home is the Margot and Bill Winspear Opera House in the Dallas Arts District. As one of the largest performing arts employers in North Texas, TDO is proudly committed to diversity, both onstage and off, and is a major contributor to the economic vitality and international cultural reputation of this region.
