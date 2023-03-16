CPSC Warns Consumers to Immediately Stop Using GLBSUNION and CUZMAK Digital Display Carbon Monoxide Detectors Due to Failure to Alert Consumers to Deadly Carbon Monoxide; Sold on Amazon.com

WASHINGTON, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is warning consumers about the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning associated with the use of GLBSUNION and CUZMAK digital display carbon monoxide (CO) detectors. The CO detectors can fail to alert consumers to the presence of hazardous carbon monoxide. More than 200 people in the United States die every year from accidental, non-fire related CO poisoning associated with consumer products.

If a CO detector that does not alert to the presence of an elevated level of carbon monoxide is installed in a home, and carbon monoxide enters the home, the consumer will not be warned of this harmful gas, making injury or death very likely. Carbon monoxide sensitivity tests performed on the GLBSUNION and CUZMAK detectors by CPSC found that they failed to alert when exposed to pre-determined concentrations of carbon monoxide (400 ppm), in violation of UL 2034, a voluntary safety standard.

The CO detectors are made of white plastic, with approximate dimensions of 4 x 1.5 x 4 inches, featuring a digital display. The CO detectors are advertised to detect dangerous levels of carbon monoxide and alert with a flashing red LED and a loud alarm pattern. Model No. AJ-938 was sold under the Amazon ASIN B093Y1KK5Q and B093Y637CM; and Model No. CD01 was sold under the Amazon ASIN B07MPVK6HG and B07K44HLCV. The CO detectors were sold on Amazon.com for between $16 and $40.

CPSC urges consumers not to purchase or sell these CO detectors. Stop using them and dispose of these products immediately and install new, working CO detectors. Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.

Note: Consumers should install CO detectors on each level of their homes and outside separate sleeping areas. CO detectors should be battery operated or have battery backup. Test CO detectors frequently and replace batteries as needed. Consumers should only buy CO detectors that meet the UL 2034 safety standard.

