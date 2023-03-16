Annexus Retirement Solutions and iJoin Partner to Make Target Date Funds with Lifetime Income Builder More Accessible to Retirement Plan Advisors

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --. Annexus Retirement Solutions (ARS), a designer of institutional lifetime income solutions, announces its partnership with iJoin, a leading retirement plan engagement platform provider, to develop infrastructure to support ARS' patent-pending solution, Lifetime Income Builder. The collaboration creates opportunity for iJoin's 50+ recordkeepers and their advisor partners to easily offer the solution to more retirement plan savers than ever before.

The one-to-many connection is enabled by ARS' proprietary middleware platform, ARDX. This technology was developed in conjunction with ARS' lifetime income offering to enable seamless adoption of the investment onto new recordkeeping platforms by eliminating major technology builds or expenses. By simply adding a CUSIP, any recordkeeper currently using the iJoin platform will have access to a target date fund with Lifetime Income Builder.

This greatly simplifies an otherwise bespoke connection process for recordkeepers, increasing options for plan sponsors. Ultimately, it is the participant who wins.

"Participants want a solution that can help maximize their savings and generate the greatest possible lifetime income without sacrificing growth or control," said Dave Paulsen, chief distribution officer of Annexus Retirement Solutions. "With iJoin, we are putting the necessary infrastructure in place to be able to deliver the type of solution they are looking for to more individuals than ever before."

iJoin's journey is highly personalized, aiding investors who desire support when choosing their underlying investments. Additionally, participants enrolled in a target date fund with Lifetime Income Builder will have access to tools and resources to help them better understand the investment and how it could affect their long-term retirement goals.

"By partnering with Annexus Retirement Solutions, we can now offer our recordkeepers and their advisor partners access to one of the most innovative lifetime income solutions on the market," said Steve McCoy, CEO of iJoin. "We are excited to work together to help our partners easily deploy a solution that can help millions of Americans be better prepared for retirement."

ARS has partnered with industry-leading asset managers, trustees, and insurance providers to offer target date funds that embed Lifetime Income Builder directly into the investment's glidepath. This partnership will offer two types of investment solutions: one investment with passively managed funds and one investment with actively managed funds. The iJoin connection only offers the passively managed option at launch but aims to offer the actively managed product in the near future.

"iJoin is a leader in participant experience and this is a natural partnership for us, as our product design philosophy focuses on better participant outcomes, first and foremost," Paulsen said.

About Annexus Retirement Solutions

Annexus Retirement Solutions designs, develops, and facilitates distribution of institutional lifetime income products that help Americans solve their biggest challenge in retirement—outliving their money. Founded in 2020, the company's over-arching philosophy centers on delivering better participant outcomes through innovation. It is led by industry veterans with a combined 175 years of experience in retirement plans, annuities, and asset management. Annexus Retirement Solutions is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Learn more about Annexus Retirement Solutions at www.annexusretirementsolutions.com.

About LDI-MAP, LLC (dba iJoin)

The iJoin team is committed to personalizing retirement success™ and making it easy for millions of savers to get on a path to better retirement outcomes. As a financial technology partner to the retirement plan industry, iJoin's goal-based retirement plan experience helps people immediately understand their retirement funding need and encourages action to get on track. iJoin supports financial advisors and recordkeepers with actionable data and tools to more effectively engage both employers and their employees. LDI-MAP (d.b.a. iJoin) is a registered investment advisor with the State of Arizona – 14646 N. Kierland Boulevard, Suite 125, Scottsdale, AZ 85254. Learn more at ijoinsuccess.com.

Annexus Retirement Solutions and iJoin are separate and non-affiliated companies.

