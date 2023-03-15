Wire Processing 10x Faster with Rittal's New Wire Terminal WT C

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rittal North America, a global manufacturer of industrial and IT enclosures, introduces a fully automated wire processing machine - Wire Terminal WT C machine. It enables wires to be processed from bulk with individual wire printing (black, white, and light blue) and then ready for assembly. The core advantages of the new Wire Terminal WT C are: variety of combinations, different wire output methods, and support for downstream, digitally and automated processes such as labelling, sorting, and transport.

Rittal’s new Wire Terminal WT C5 and C10 innovations allow wire processing at speeds ten times faster than by hand. (PRNewswire)

Wire processing is 10x faster with Rittal's new Wire Terminal WT C.

The individually adaptable and expandable modular system structure of the WT C, in terms of both hardware and software, enables panel builders and control manufacturers to meet future requirements. Moreover, the payback period is only 2.5 years for 300 enclosures per year.

Wiring in panel building and control manufacturing is time-consuming – taking up about 50 percent of the processing time. To compete in today's competitive manufacturing landscape, users need to speed up their assembly and wire processes while cutting costs and maintaining the same high quality – along with process streamlining and future flexibility in mind. The Wire Terminal WT C solves these challenges by offering flexible configuration, quick-change system for wires, process reliability, three wire output methods, and a digitally supported process.

The Wire Terminal WT C is available in two different versions and flexible configuration stages. As an entry-level wire processing solution, Rittal offers the WT C5 variant with five vibratory bowl feeders for wire-end ferrules and a wire-end treatment feature for wires with cross-sections ranging from 0.5 to 2.5 mm². The product also cuts to length, labels, and crimps. The WT C10 variant has ten vibratory bowl feeders for wire-end ferrules with wire cross-sections of up to 6 mm². Both variants allow further expansion to full functionality in the respective wire application.

Safe wire feeding and a simple, fast changeover to other wires are achieved via a new type of wire feeding system featuring three feed blocks for as many as 36 wires and with 12 wire types per feed block. The quick-change system allows the feed blocks to be set up and changed flexibly.

Depending on the requirements, the wires can be dispensed in a machine in three different ways: through ejection, by a rail system, or via a chain bundler. The patented rail system can hold up to 2,100 wires. Wire sorting is unnecessary, as the pre-assembled wires are produced in wire rails as standard, depending on the order. This enables the lined-up wires to be processed quickly and efficiently, which, in conjunction with the Wire Cart trolley, is ideal for improved order picking chain bundles can also be produced to make the wiring process even more efficient as wires are arranged sequentially in the order chosen. Combined with the "EPLAN Smart Wiring" software app, this results in increased value with the additional process step of enclosure wiring.

Rittal also supports downstream processes with consistent data that enables more efficient production. The new software architecture ensures seamless integration into the RiPanel Processing Center job management software's data workflow. Consequently, production becomes an even stronger part of the entire digitally supported process chain - centrally planned and controlled with data directly from the Eplan and Rittal engineering and manufacturing ecosystem.

For more information visit www.rittal.us/wireterminal_c10 or contact us via at email: rittal@rittal.us or by phone: 800-477-4000.

About Rittal North America, LLC

Rittal North America, LLC is a global manufacturer and system solutions provider of industrial and IT enclosures, racks, and accessories, including cooling solutions and power management systems for industrial, data center, outdoor, and hybrid applications. Rittal provides innovative, high-quality solutions for practically any industrial or IT infrastructure application, from single enclosures to comprehensive, mission critical systems. Products are tested and certified to the appropriate standards that apply, including UL, CSA, ATEX, NEMA, and more. For more information, visit www.rittal.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Rittal North America (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Rittal North America LLC