Pay with GasBuddy® Reaches Over 2 Million Lifetime Members

DALLAS, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GasBuddy, a PDI company and the leading fuel savings platform providing the most ways and places to save money on gas, today announced its Pay with GasBuddy® payments program surpassed 2 million members since its launch in 2017. As gas prices continue to experience volatility, GasBuddy has continued to rise in popularity, with over 1 million new members registered since March 2021.

"Over the past few years, consumers have faced increased volatility in gas prices and record-high inflation, escalating the need for financial savings across the board. This is why Pay with GasBuddy has gained so much traction – it gives more people the opportunity save more money at the pump," said Todd Gulbransen, Senior Vice President, Consumer Marketing at PDI. "In today's world where there's constant economic change, drivers they know they can rely on GasBuddy to provide them with the tools to never pay full price for gas."

Drivers who enroll in the program receive a Pay with GasBuddy card that connects to their checking account. When swiped at the pump, consumers receive discounts of up to 25 cents per gallon on their fuel purchase, without any associated fees or credit checks. This offering echoes the company's overall goal to save drivers money in conjunction with other programs such as Card Linked Offers, which allows consumers to earn free gas on in-store purchases at thousands of retailers.

GasBuddy, recently named to Similarweb's Digital 100 Fastest Growing Online Brands, continues to elevate user experiences by expanding upon its current offerings. The recent launch of Loyalty Connect has also kept pace with increasing digital demands and loyalty programs by connecting multiple fuel loyalty programs in a single-app experience.

