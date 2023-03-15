IMAGINE YOUR PARK'S POSSIBILITIES WITH THE 2023 PERK YOUR PARK PROJECT

Niagara Bottling and National Recreation and Park Association Call for 2023 Perk Your Park Grant Applications

DIAMOND BAR, Calif., March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Niagara Bottling, the family-run beverage company that has been hydrating America since 1963, in partnership with National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA), the nation's leading advocate for parks and recreation, is seeking submissions for the 2023 Perk Your Park program. Since 2015, Niagara Bottling and NRPA have perked seventeen parks, and this year, we're welcoming new entries from public park agencies in Texas, California, and Georgia. Three grant recipients in 2023 will each receive $75,000 toward a park refresh; imagine your park's possibilities!

Niagara and NRPA are looking to partner with the following communities: Missouri City, Baytown, Seguin, and Lancaster in Texas; Rialto and Ontario in California; and Newnan, Georgia. To be considered, please apply by April 1, 2023.

"The annual Perk Your Park program is one of our most important initiatives and truly speaks to the spirit of giving back to our communities," stated Ann Canela, Director of Niagara Cares. "At Niagara, we value being a company that is small enough to care, big enough to make a difference. Perk Your Park is just one of the ways we give back and we strongly encourage these cities to apply and get their local neighborhoods involved in spreading the message of this grant opportunity."

Each year, Niagara and NRPA seek to make park dreams come true by focusing on improving access to community spaces, nature, and healthy living in under-resourced communities through the Perk Your Park program. Past projects include more accessible trails through nature parks, the installation of pollinators, bird blinds, and outdoor classrooms. For nearly a decade, Niagara has been perking communal spaces, inviting families to play on upgraded equipment, socialize under new shaded picnic settings, and bring them closer to nature.

"Local park and recreation programs serve a vital role in creating and activating spaces that are resilient and transformative at the community level," said Ayanna Williams, NRPA Director of Community and Environmental Resilience. "We're so grateful to be partnering with Niagara Bottling again as these park improvement grants invite everyone to enjoy the outdoors, and create lasting change in their communities."

How to submit an application for 2023 grant consideration:

NiagaraPerkYourPark.com for instructions on how to apply, and for a direct link to the Niagara Perk Your Park portal. Visitfor instructions on how to apply, and for a direct link to the Niagara Perk Your Park portal.

The application consists of 14 open-ended questions.

Niagara and NRPA will consider grants for project ideas that upgrade a public space and directly impact the local communities in Missouri City , Baytown , Seguin , and Lancaster in Texas , Rialto and Ontario in California , and Newnan, Georgia .

Applications must be submitted by a public parks and recreation agency. To find your local representative or for questions, please email bkapustin@nrpa.org

Grant recipients will break ground on proposed projects by 2024 and include a meaningful volunteer experience for Niagara Team Members and the local community.

Please visit NiagaraPerkYourPark.com for more information about the Niagara Perk Your Park program and discover how to apply.

About the National Recreation and Park Association

The National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA) is the leading not-for-profit organization dedicated to building strong, vibrant, and resilient communities through the power of parks and recreation. With more than 60,000 members, NRPA advances this mission by investing in and championing the work of park and recreation professionals and advocates — the catalysts for positive change in service of equity, climate readiness, and overall health and well-being. For more information, visit nrpa.org . For digital access to NRPA's flagship publication, Parks & Recreation, visit parksandrecreation.org .

About Niagara Bottling, LLC:

Niagara Bottling has been family owned and operated since 1963. Headquartered in Diamond Bar, CA, Niagara operates bottling facilities throughout the U.S. and Mexico. As a leading beverage manufacturer in the U.S., Niagara Bottling works closely with some of the largest beverage brands, retailers, grocers, clubs, and convenience stores throughout the country. Niagara produces a variety of beverages including bottled water, sparkling, vitamin and flavored water, teas, sports drinks, ready-to-drink coffee, protein drinks, and non-dairy milk products.

For more information, visit www.niagarawater.com .

Niagara Cares is the heart of what we do and who we are. We believe in supporting the communities where we live and work through a spirit of giving back in both big and small ways. Making a difference for our Team Members, consumers, and communities through volunteering, product donations, disaster relief, and other areas to create meaningful change has been our priority for over 60 years. For more information, visit www.niagarawater.com .

