Visionet Recognized as a 2023 Top Managed Service Provider by CRN

CRANBURY, N.J., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Visionet, a leading provider of technology solutions and IT services, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Visionet to its Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Elite 150 category for 2023.

Kunya Baramy, SVP & Head of Cloud Services, Visionet, said, "We are thrilled to be recognized as a top managed service provider by CRN. This is a testament to our commitment to delivering premier managed services and solutions that help our clients to focus on their core business. I would like to thank our clients for entrusting us with their managed services needs and our team members for their hard work and dedication. Thank you, CRN, for this esteemed recognition, and congratulations to all the winners on this year's Elite 150 list."

The CRN Elite 150 list recognizes leading managed service providers that have demonstrated their ability to deliver top-tier services to their clients while adapting to the ever-changing technology landscape. This recognition highlights our company's dedication to providing innovative and comprehensive managed services that help our clients achieve their business goals. We take great pride in our ability to deliver customized managed services that meet the unique needs of each client. Our team of experts works tirelessly to ensure that our clients receive the best possible support and solutions, and we are proud to see our efforts recognized by CRN.

Visionet's approach to driving operational efficiency, optimizing costs and enhancing IT investments is what sets them apart from their competitors. Visionet's comprehensive portfolio of managed services, including CloudOps, DataOps, BizOps, SecOps and DevSecOps, makes them a highly sought-after partner for organizations looking to stay ahead in the ever-evolving technological landscape. Visionet's Managed Services empower organizations to prioritize business-critical tasks and enhance business growth. To deliver premier managed services, Visionet leverages its comprehensive suite of tools that enable hyper automation.

"Managed services offer a path for businesses of all sizes to remain efficient and flexible as they grow," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "The solution providers on our 2023 MSP 500 list are bringing innovative managed services portfolios to market, helping their customers win by doing more with the IT budgets they have and freeing up resources to focus on mission-critical activities to drive future success."

The MSP 500 List for 2023, curated by CRN, is organized into three categories: The Security 100, the Pioneer 250, and the Elite 150. The Elite 150 category highlights businesses that offer a comprehensive portfolio of managed services for midmarket and enterprise customers. The MSP 500 list is featured in the February 2023 issue of CRN.

