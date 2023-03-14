TWISTED TEA HARD ICED TEA LAUNCHES FIRST-EVER BRACKET-BUSTING VASECTOMY UNDERWEAR: VASECTOMUNDIES

As March's Biggest Basketball Tournament Kicks Off, the Nation's No. 1 Hard Iced Tea is Celebrating Basketball Fans Who Plan to "Cut Down the Nets" this Season with Limited-Edition Boxers

BOSTON, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Man's most intimate procedure, the vasectomy, has never felt so… cool and refreshing?

(PRNewswire)

According to urologists and numerous healthcare studies¹, the United States sees a 30% increase in vasectomies every March. College basketball's famous tournament – one of the biggest sporting events of the year – is widely suspected to be the reason.

This year, Twisted Tea Hard Iced Tea is championing hardcore sports fans who plan to "cut down the nets" by introducing Twisted Tea VasectomUndies: a unique pair of boxers with two strategically placed pouches for ice-cold cans of Twisted Tea. Fans "on the bench" can now enjoy a cold, refreshing Twisted Tea while icing their... sore spots.

Whether it's for mandated downtime or for those who just like to chill their basketballs while watching sports, Twisted Tea fans can claim a free, limited-edition pair of VasectomUndies exclusively on the Twisted Tea "Tea Store" while supplies last. Twisted Tea VasectomUndies are a first-of-their-kind beverage innovation and come specially-designed with ultra-soft and soothing fabric, and proprietary can-sized pockets for ice-cold 12 oz cans of your favorite smooth and refreshing hard iced tea, Twisted Tea.

Beginning at tournament tipoff and running through April 1, Twisted Tea is putting the ball(s) in their fans' court. Available in Small to 2XL, Twisted Tea will drop these limited-edition boxers on each round of the tournament at 12PM, including:

Round 1 Drop: Tuesday, March 14

Round 2 Drop: Thursday, March 16

Round 3 Drop: Saturday, March 18

Round 4 Drop: Thursday, March 23

Round 5 Drop: Saturday, March 25

Round 6 Drop: Saturday, April 1

The first fans to claim will receive their free pair of VasectomUndies by early April. Fans can also browse the "Tea Store" for other twisted items to add to their cart and will receive free shipping with code "NoNets".

"Twisted Tea VasectomUndies are our twisted answer to an outrageous cultural phenomenon that inspires thousands every year," said Erica Taylor, Senior Brand Director for Twisted Tea. "Everything we do is for our fans, so in their time of need, we're coming in hot with our first-ever ice-cold Twisted Tea-bearing boxers sure to make watching sports more fun."

For more information on Twisted Tea's latest innovation, visit TwistedTea.com and follow @TwistedTea on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook for additional details.

About Twisted Tea Hard Iced Tea:

Twisted Tea, the No. 1 refreshing hard tea in the country, was founded in 2001 on the twisted promise that a hard iced tea should taste like real iced tea. Incredibly smooth and refreshing, Twisted Tea is made with real brewed tea for a delicious, easy to drink hard tea available in a variety of flavors, including fan favorites, Original and Half & Half. For more information, visit www.twistedtea.com.

¹Source: Hartford HealthCare

Media Contacts:

Christina Panta, cpanta@golin.com

Jack Barbour, jbarbour@golin.com

Attractive masculine young macho man in boxer underwear shows OK thumb up standing isolated on grey background. Shirtless handsome male with fit muscular body advertising viagra or impotence treatment (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Twisted Tea