Stream Data Centers' New SVP of IT, Joe Cavanaugh, to Advance Technology Strategy, Security, Efficiency and More

Experienced Data Center Solutions Architect Will Boost Customer Experience and Operational Results with New Insight and Technology Strategy

DALLAS, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stream Data Centers , an industry leader in delivering exceptional data center experiences to global enterprise and hyperscale clients, is proud to announce yet another strategic addition to its leadership team with the hiring of Joe Cavanaugh as Senior Vice President of IT. In this role, Cavanaugh will enhance Stream's overall technology strategy by delivering expertise in multiple areas, including software and corporate systems engineering, solutions architecture, network operations and global data center support.

Joe Cavanaugh, Senior Vice President of IT, Stream Data Centers (PRNewsfoto/Stream Data Centers) (PRNewswire)

As an established member of the data center industry, Cavanaugh brings a wealth of experience to the Stream Data Centers leadership team and will further optimize the company's ability to deliver customized, robust solutions to hyperscale customers, Fortune 100s and more. Prior to joining Stream, he served as the IT leader for another major global data center provider. During his tenure, he was a key contributor to the senior team, supporting five acquisitions and integrations, as well as expansion efforts in several global markets, while leading software development and all aspects of IT.

"I was eager to join the Stream team because I recognized that they are both a leading name in this space known for happy customers, a great culture and robust infrastructure solutions as well as a great team of collaborators that are ready to take the next step in their growth trajectory. Helping to shape this next phase is a very exciting opportunity," comments Cavanaugh. "As Stream looks to better serve the global enterprise and hyperscale communities, I look forward to helping architect the systems, processes and controls to help our team achieve that goal."

"Adding a leader like Joe with a proven history and well-earned relationships is a great win for Stream. Joe is a proven and effective team builder and leader in IT, and we're glad to have him on board. He brings precisely the skill set necessary to help Stream augment its IT organizational structure, improve innovation for our customers and generate greater operational IT efficiencies within our mission-critical environments," comments Rob Kennedy, Co-Managing Partner at Stream. "We're aggressively pursuing even greater results, experiences and trusted leadership on behalf of our customers, and when we're growing our leadership team with this kind of talent, we have no doubt that we'll hit our mark every time."

To learn more about Stream Data Centers, visit www.streamdatacenters.com .

About Stream Data Centers:

Stream Data Centers has provided premium data center services since 1999, with 90% of its inventory leased to Fortune 100 customers. To date, the company has acquired, developed and managed 24 data center campuses nationally, while leadership has remained consistent for all 24 years.

From site selection to data center construction and operations, Stream develops wholesale colocation capacity and build-to-suit solutions for hyperscale and enterprise users. Additionally, Stream sources and develops low-risk land sites for optimum data center development and provides energy procurement services with a focus on reducing market risk and providing low-cost renewable energy options. All of Stream's facilities feature carrier-neutral, low latency connectivity to network and public cloud providers.

Stream Data Centers is the technical real estate subsidiary of Stream Realty Partners , a full service commercial real estate investment, development and services company. With $5.8 billion in annual transactions and 294+ million square feet of leased or managed commercial space in active markets coast to coast, Stream Realty Partners is one of the most successful commercial real estate firms in the country.

Stream Data Centers (PRNewsfoto/Stream Data Centers) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Stream Data Centers