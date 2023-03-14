Prosol Inc. Rolls Out Digital Supply Chain Capabilities with Tecsys' End-to-end Platform

MONTREAL, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tecsys Inc. (TSX: TCS), an industry leader in supply chain management software, is pleased to announce the rollout of its Elite™ platform at Montreal-based Prosol Inc., a leader in the distribution of products and accessories related to the installation and finishing of floors. Embarking on its end-to-end digital transformation journey, Prosol implemented Tecsys' Elite™ Distribution ERP (enterprise resource planning solution) to provide an adaptive and function-rich platform to support its business-critical complexity. As part of its progressive rollout, the company is also in the process of equipping its network of more than 40 warehouses with Elite™ WMS, Tecsys' robust warehouse management solution.

"Tecsys' Elite™ replaces Prosol's 30-year-old work processes, enabling its digital transformation"

Prosol's selection of Tecsys' Elite™ platform enables the distribution organization to improve demand visibility, forecasting and analytical capabilities while driving more streamlined operational workflows within the warehouse. The Tecsys platform has been used in the complex distribution sector by many major players and has been recognized for its ability to increase operational performance. Elite™ replaces Prosol's 30-year-old work processes and enables the organization to achieve its digital transformation goals across its nationally distributed network of warehouses.

"This digital journey has allowed us to automate many tedious tasks so we can better focus on value-added activities," says Prosol CEO, Leon Simon. "The Elite™ platform is flexible and scalable, so I have no doubt that this will be our solution for the next 30 years. During previous business downturns, we were able to transform into a stronger distributor and we have grown even more significantly since the pandemic."

In order to gain operational control of its business, Prosol is running both Elite™ Distribution ERP and Elite™ WMS.

Tecsys' Elite™ Distribution ERP is designed to streamline the added complexity that comes with a converging supply chain market. By implementing Tecsys' software, Prosol has comprehensive visibility into all aspects of its operations, allowing the organization to make more informed decisions, quickly respond to customer requests, and stay ahead of the competition.

Designed to control all warehouse activities, Elite™ WMS optimizes inventory management by managing stock levels, improving order fulfillment and purchase requisitions, and reducing order cycle times. With the supply chain disruptions and limitations that have taken place during the pandemic, Tecsys solutions continue to be one of the key pieces of software enabling businesses to adapt to changing consumer and client behavior.

Vito Calabretta, senior vice president of Global Operations at Tecsys, comments, "This integrated solution has progressively optimized Prosol's distribution operations nationwide. We are delighted that they are reaping such rewards, and that Tecsys has the privilege of supporting their growth as an organization."

About Prosol Inc.

Prosol Inc. has specialized in the distribution of products and accessories related to the installation and finishing of floors for more than 35 years. Prosol has expertise in products for the installation of carpets, vinyl in rolls, pure or composite vinyl tiles, rubber tiles, linoleum and ceramic granite or marble tiles. Prosol distinguishes itself from its competitors by its speed of execution and by the excellence of its service. The company sources only from well-established, competent suppliers recognized in our industry for their proven specialization in the field of installation. For more information about Prosol Inc., visit https://www.prosol.ca

About Tecsys

Tecsys is a global provider of cloud-based supply chain solutions that equip the borderless enterprise for growth and competitive advantage. Serving healthcare, distribution and converging commerce industries, and spanning multiple complex, regulated and high-volume markets, Tecsys delivers dynamic and powerful solutions for warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point of use, order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions. Tecsys' shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TCS. For more information on Tecsys, visit www.tecsys.com.

