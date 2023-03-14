Lakeside Software Achieves Internationally Recognized ISO 27001 Certification and SOC 2 Type II Compliance

Milestone achievements continue its longstanding commitment to delivering world-class security standards

BOSTON, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lakeside Software, the leader in digital employee experience (DEX), announced today that it has achieved ISO 27001 certification for its information security management system and SOC 2 Type II compliance for its SysTrack Cloud edition. These achievements demonstrate Lakeside's commitment to delivering the highest level of security management for customers and partners around the world.

ISO 27001 is the most widely recognized international comprehensive information security management framework. Lakeside successfully met the criteria for all applicable controls across 14 categories, including information security policy, security processes, security controls and risk management. Lakeside's ISO 27001 certification demonstrates excellence in implementing, operating, monitoring, and reviewing its information management systems while providing a model for ongoing and continuous improvement.

SOC 2 Type II reports are the industry's most comprehensive Systems and Organization Controls protocol. Businesses seeking a vendor such as an IT services provider will find SOC 2 Type II compliance is one of the most critical when considering a possible service provider's credentials. The SOC 2 Type II compliance demonstrates Lakeside's commitment to securing its client's data.

"Lakeside is committed to prioritizing and delivering the highest standards of security and compliance," said Elise Carmicheal, Chief Technology Officer, Lakeside Software. "Obtaining these certifications is an important part of those efforts. Our customers and partners appreciate that we will take every step to mitigate external technology-based risks and are fully invested in supporting the processes and technology required to protect the data that Lakeside's industry-leading platform collects."

These recent achievements reinforce the company's focus on delivering the best, most secure digital employee experience solutions for the enterprise.

