iWave Wins Fourth Consecutive Stevie Award for Best Customer Satisfaction Strategy

CHARLOTTETOWN, PE, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - iWave, the industry's top-rated fundraising intelligence solution was announced as a Bronze Stevie® Award recipient in the Best Customer Satisfaction Strategy category in the 17th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service .

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world's top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organizes eight of the world's leading business awards programs, also including the prestigious American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®.

More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, in 49 nations and territories, were considered in this year's competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 170 professionals worldwide on seven specialized judging committees.

Delivering exceptional customer experience is a key pillar for iWave. This means promptly addressing customer inquiries to best exceed their expectations and continuing to invest in innovation that empowers clients to be more successful.

This is the fourth consecutive year that iWave has been recognized for outstanding customer satisfaction by the Stevie Awards. This year the award was granted based on exceptionally high customer satisfaction scores, the addition of new technology that enables client success managers to more effectively and efficiently serve clients, team growth, an increase in client retention, net promoter scores (NPS) that are substantially higher than competitors, and most important, the addition of numerous new feature innovations and a new user interface that enable clients to be successful.

iWave's President and CEO, Ross Beattie, expressed his pride in receiving this international recognition amongst the most reputable and distinguished companies globally. "At iWave, prioritizing our clients is at the forefront of all we do. Our teams collaborate across departments, including product development and client success, to provide the best-in-class solutions that go above and beyond our clients' needs. We're honored to see our hard work and collaboration recognized."

"The nominations we received for the 2023 competition illustrate that business development, customer service, and sales professionals worldwide, in all sorts of organizations, have continued to innovate, thrive, and meet customer expectations," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. "The judges have recognized and rewarded their achievements, and we join them in applauding this year's winners for their continued success."

Details about the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service and the list of Stevie winners in all categories are available at www.StevieAwards.com/Sales . Nominations for the 2024 competition will be accepted starting this July.

About iWave: iWave, the industry's top-rated fundraising intelligence solution, enables nonprofit organizations to fundraise with confidence. In a new era of nonprofit fundraising, iWave solves critical challenges facing fundraising professionals today: how to identify, qualify, and retain donors to raise more gifts. iWave's intuitive and easy-to-use solutions give access to the industry's highest quality wealth and philanthropic information so you can determine who to ask, how much to ask for, and when to ask. Many of the largest education, healthcare, and nonprofit organizations in the World, rely on iWave to power their fundraising efforts.

About The Stevie Awards: Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com .

