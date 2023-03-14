ERGATTA ANNOUNCES APPLE WATCH INTEGRATION

Ergatta members can now seamlessly connect their Apple Watches to Ergatta Rowers, enabling real-time heart rate tracking and rowing data capture for activity rings

NEW YORK, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ergatta , the game-based home fitness brand, today announced an Apple Watch integration with the Ergatta Rower. Ergatta's latest update enables members to track their heart rate on-screen during workouts. They also have the ability to add their rowing sessions to their daily activity rings. This performance data is available to the entire Ergatta member base as an open beta and adds on to Ergatta's extensive suite of fitness data and analytics.

Real-time heart rate monitoring and connectivity with Apple HealthKit gives members unified stats and calorie counts across fitness platforms. After initial pairing, Apple Watches connect with the rower via Bluetooth with just a tap before workouts. Heart rate metrics are displayed live on both an Apple Watch Ergatta app and on the rower, with the watch providing average heart rate data after finishing.

"At Ergatta, we are committed to being responsive to our member requests and to integrating with the fitness ecosystem," said Tom Aulet, Co-Founder and CEO of Ergatta. "Given the prevalence in our member base and its alignment with our focus on fitness habit formation, a direct and relatively seamless integration with Apple Watch was a priority for us."

The Ergatta Rower is a game-based fitness experience that offers a competitive and goal-oriented library of thousands of digital workouts. Its patent-pending calibration technology adapts difficulty to each user. Ergatta's ever-growing library of game-based workouts are tailored to each user's fitness level and evolves with them as they improve. Members enjoy healthy competition, live and on-demand race events and a suite of interactive games, which build habit- forming routines that are personalized, engaging, and fun.

The Ergatta Rower retails for $2,499.00 and can be purchased on www.ergatta.com . It is available throughout the United States, Canada, Germany, UK and Ireland, with additional international markets launching later this year.

About Ergatta

Ergatta is the leader in game-based fitness, an approach created to provide a thoughtful alternative for those who aren't motivated by traditional fitness classes and instructor-led workouts. Instead of a typical class, Ergatta's workouts encourage its members through thousands of different game options that are constantly evolving and improving to captivate members and motivate them to achieve their goals. Unlike the group fitness classes and training applications that have saturated the fitness market, Ergatta offers workouts both live and on-demand that are carefully calibrated towards individual user profiles and fitness objectives. Using active intelligence, the membership-based platform matches racers to create rivalries and automatically recalibrates with increased levels of fitness. Handcrafted in Rhode Island from durable and beautiful cherry wood, the Ergatta machine was designed to physically and aesthetically compliment the home. Crafted for mobility, the rower, which utilizes near-silent water resistance technology, can be effortlessly transported and stored within seconds. It is intuitively designed so it is easy to use without any prior rowing knowledge. The Ergatta Rower is available for purchase for $2,499.00 on www.Ergatta.com . The brand's investors to-date include Advance Venture Partners, Greycroft, Fifth Wall, Gaingels, TechStars, and WaterRower as well as high-profile angel investors Hans Tung (GGV), musicians Chamillionaire and E-40, Adrian Auon (Forward, Google), Mustafa Suleyman (DeepMind, Google), Mark Pincus (Zynga), Operator Partners, Scott Dorsey (ExactTarget, High Alpha), Joe Zawadzki (MediaMath), and Steve Simon (Indiana Pacers).

