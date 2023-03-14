Angstrom Technology Appoints Tom Chowaniec as New Global CEO

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Angstrom Technology, a global cleanroom engineering company and portfolio company of ASGARD Partners & Co., welcomed Tom Chowaniec as its new Global CEO.

Chowaniec comes to Angstrom Technology with over 30 years of professional experience leading global sales and service teams at GE Healthcare, Cardinal Health, Leica Microsystems and Agiliti Health. He has an accomplished track record of satisfying customers, creating career opportunities for employees and acquiring and integrating new businesses. Tom received his MBA with Honors at The University of Chicago in 1998. He also received a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering, magna cum laude, from Marquette University in 1993.

"We are excited to welcome Tom to our global group of cleanroom companies," said Matt Isard, CEO of Angstrom Technology. "We believe he is the ideal Global CEO to lead Angstrom's next chapter of growth and success, as we continue to expand our portfolio in the cleanroom market through global acquisitions."

Tom succeeds Isard as Global CEO, heading up the company's four locations:

Grand Rapids, Michigan

Lancaster, U.K.

Wycombe, U.K.

York, U.K.

Isard will stay with the company as CEO and continue to hold his seat on its board of directors.

About Angstrom Technology

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Angstrom Technology offers design, engineering, and build capabilities to the cleanroom industry. As a market leader in cleanroom production across North America and Western Europe, Angstrom serves clients in industries like aerospace, defense, technology, pharmaceutical, automotive, gene therapy, medical packaging, medical device and more. Angstrom's passion is to provide its customers with the most effective and efficient designs, superior quality and outstanding service. For more information, please visit www.angstromtechnology.com .

