Tom Hackett named chief executive officer of Truist Securities

ATLANTA, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) today announced that John Gregg will retire, and that Tom Hackett has been named chairman and chief executive officer of Truist Securities, Truist's full-service corporate and investment bank, effective March 31.

Based in Atlanta, Hackett currently serves as president and chief operating officer (COO) of Truist Securities, a position he's held since 2020. He joined Truist Securities in 2008 and has more than 30 years of corporate and investment banking experience. In his new role, Hackett will report to Truist Vice Chair Beau Cummins.

"Tom's purpose-driven leadership and depth of experience make him well-suited to lead our firm as we continue to leverage our range of capabilities and expertise to position our clients for success," said Cummins. "I also want to thank John for his leadership in growing Truist Securities and creating a culture that is centered around serving our clients and helping them achieve outstanding results."

Hackett has been one of the primary architects of a growth strategy that has led Truist Securities to establish itself as a leading player in corporate and investment banking. As president and COO, he was responsible for the Investment Banking, Corporate Banking, M&A, Capital Markets and Asset Finance organizations. Hackett led a team that serves corporate clients with the full suite of capital markets, advisory, and traditional banking products and services.

Hackett previously held additional leadership positions at Truist Securities, including head of Investment Banking and head of Asset Finance, a role in which he led teams focused on Asset Securitization, Asset Based Lending, Structured Real Estate, Project Finance, and Equipment Finance. Prior to joining Truist, Hackett served in various corporate and investment banking capacities at several industry-leading institutions.

"The strength of Truist Securities is our teammates, their focus on partnering closely with our clients, and delivering expertise that helps them achieve their goals," said Hackett. "As we look to the future, our client-first approach, ability to navigate complex transactions and long-term view will continue to deliver sustained success for clients and Truist."

Hackett earned his Bachelor's degree in Finance from Auburn University and a Master's degree in Business Administration from Emory University. He serves on the Georgia Research Alliance Board of Trustees.

