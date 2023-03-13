Nobell Foods Hires Former Impossible Foods VP, Sergey Solomatin, as New Leader of Food Science and Product Development

SAN FRANCISCO, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nobell Foods, the company pioneering the use of Plant-Grown Proteins to create animal-free cheese, announced the hire of Sergey Solomatin as the company's new Vice President of Food Science and Product Development. Solomatin joins the company after more than 10 years at Impossible Foods, where he helped to develop, scale and commercialize their cutting-edge food technology.

Sergey Solomatin, Former Impossible Foods VP, Joins Nobell Foods as New Leader of Food Science and Product Development (PRNewswire)

With a decade of experience at food companies working in nucleic acid biochemistry, biophysics, polymer chemistry, and pharmaceutical sciences, Solomatin brings an industry-leading understanding of the connection between rigorous biochemical research and groundbreaking, delicious, scalable food products.

"At Nobell Foods, we harness the power of plants to create animal-free cheese with accessibility and craveability at the forefront," said Nobell Foods CEO and founder Magi Richani. "As we pioneer a new category in food with Plant-Grown Proteins, the innovative work that Sergey and his team are doing will enable us to challenge the perceptions of what animal-free cheese tastes, melts, and stretches like."

During his time at Impossible Foods, Solomatin created the Materials and Texture research group, which included over 30 industry-leading scientists. Under Solomatin's leadership, this group made key contributions to developing and launching the flagship Impossible Ground Beef products, as well as laying the foundation for future products.

"As a young company that's building an entirely new category, Nobell Foods has a huge opportunity to drive real change and create a positive impact on the planet and people," Solomatin said. "Nobell Foods is already leading the future of food with their work around Casein, and I'm beyond honored to join their innovative team."

Solomatin's first day at Nobell Foods was January 13 and his arrival comes during a period of strategic growth for the company. To date, Nobell Foods has raised $102M, with notable support from Andreessen Horowitz, Breakthrough Energy Ventures, and Robert Downey Jr. 's FootPrint Coalition Ventures.

About Nobell Foods: Nobell Foods is pioneering a new category in food with Plant-Grown Proteins. Through their groundbreaking work in teaching plants to make Casein – responsible for giving cheese its stretch, melt, and texture – Nobell Foods is on a path to unlock a new age of animal-free products where taste, quality, and affordability are widely accessible. The privately held food company was founded in 2016 by CEO and founder Magi Richani who built this revolutionary technology with the mission to harness the power of plants to create delicious, indulgent animal-free cheeses.

