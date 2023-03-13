HILCO REDEVELOPMENT PARTNERS NAMES CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER

CHICAGO, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Redevelopment Partners (HRP), the real estate redevelopment unit of Hilco Global that reimagines and transforms complex properties nationwide, announced today that the company has named Andrew Chused as Chief Investment Officer (CIO).

Chused, a co-founder of the HRP platform, previously served as Head of Investments. He played a leading role in transformational transactions for the company, including the acquisition of the former Sparrows Point steel mill, now Tradepoint Atlantic, in Baltimore; the ongoing redevelopment of L Street Station in Boston and the ongoing transformation of the former PES refinery, now The Bellwether District, in Philadelphia. As CIO, Chused will chart a course for HRP's long-term investment and portfolio-building plan while remaining essential to HRP's overall strategy around acquisitions, leasing, capital relationships and personnel.

Chused's promotion formalizes a senior leadership team that includes co-founder Ben Spera, who was named Chief Operating Officer (COO) in 2021. As COO, Spera leads on all aspects of HRP management, including corporate strategy and execution, overseeing budgets and personnel, and ensuring operational excellence, in addition to maintaining an active role in deal execution across the portfolio.

"At HRP, we are setting new industry standards by focusing on people, our communities and our environment, rather than simply buying property," said HRP CEO Roberto Perez. "Ben and Andrew have been integral to HRP's incredible progress to date, and they both embody the vision, passion and grit that it takes to move these transformational projects forward. We are building a team of leaders at HRP that are redefining what sustainable development looks like, and we're just getting started."

2022 marked a year of major milestones for HRP, including the completion of over 90% of demolition on The Bellwether District's 1,300-acre site, the granting of final approval for the first phase of the L Street Station redevelopment by the Boston Planning & Development Agency (BPDA), the leasing of over 1.35 million square feet across the HRP portfolio, and the successful $578 million sale of HRP's Centerpoint and The Gauge life sciences redevelopments in Waltham, Mass.

About Hilco Redevelopment Partners (HRP): HRP is in the business of transformation. As a real estate owner, operator, and developer, we re-imagine complex properties across the United States to remediate and redevelop sites for the future. To do this we take a holistic approach to sustainable redevelopment that prioritizes the community, the environment, and the economy. We do this because we want to make lasting change. Our expertise spans multiple sectors, including modern logistics facilities, urban mixed-use projects, and life science ecosystems. HRP is passionate about and committed to making an enduring positive impact and improving communities through its transformational projects.

HRP is an operating unit of Hilco Global, a privately held diversified financial services company and the world's preeminent authority on maximizing the value of assets for both healthy and distressed companies. Hilco Global operates as a holding company comprised of over 20 specialized business units that work to help companies understand the value of their assets and then monetize that value.

