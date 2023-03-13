CURE ALZHEIMER'S FUND RECEIVES CORPORATE DONATION FROM ORVEON GLOBAL

Collective of Iconic Cosmetics Brands—Including bareMinerals, BUXOM and Laura Mercier—Contributes to Alzheimer's Disease Research

WELLESLEY, Mass., March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cure Alzheimer's Fund, a nonprofit dedicated to funding the most promising research to prevent, slow or reverse Alzheimer's disease, announced today it has received more than $136,000 from Orveon Global. Launched in December 2021, Orveon is a standalone collective of premium and prestige beauty brands, including bareMinerals, BUXOM and Laura Mercier. As part of its mission to drive positive change, Orveon is committed to supporting causes and nonprofits that align with this goal.

"Alzheimer's disease is indiscriminate in whom it affects, and it spares neither the patient nor their loved ones," said Tim Armour, President and CEO of Cure Alzheimer's Fund. "Women are diagnosed at twice the rate of men, and also have primary responsibility for caregiving and financial support of those who are affected. We must understand the causes and pathology of the disease to develop truly effective therapies, and we are grateful for the generosity of Orveon in providing financial support for much-needed foundational research."

It is estimated that 6 million Americans are currently living with Alzheimer's disease, and this number may be understated by four times due to those who have not yet been diagnosed. It is projected that the percentage of adults 65 and older in the U.S. population with Alzheimer's disease will rise to 22% by 2050.

"At Orveon, one of our core values is benevolent activism, which means we focus on empowering impactful innovation, from sustainability in beauty to causes that drive real change," said Robert Rigby-Hall, Chief People Officer of Orveon Global. "We are honored to support CureAlz's notable work to improve our understanding and treatment of Alzheimer's."

About Orveon

Established in 2021, Orveon is a collective of iconic cosmetics brands, including bareMinerals, BUXOM and Laura Mercier, paving the way for the future of the beauty industry. Believing beauty is more than skin deep, Orveon aims to challenge conventional wisdom with humility and deliberate action—all to create positive change. Owning the face of beauty, and striving to face forward together, Orveon is about its employees as much as the union of these established entities. Together, the company will push beyond being known simply as cultural tastemakers and ascend as advocates of advancement. Embarking on a powerful shift, Orveon is committed to stark honesty, co-creation and making a sustainable cultural impact today and for years to come. For more information, visit orveonglobal.com.

About Cure Alzheimer's Fund

Since its founding in 2004, Cure Alzheimer's Fund has provided grants to 249 of the world's leading researchers and contributed more than $167 million to research. Its funded initiatives have been responsible for many key breakthroughs in understanding the causes and pathology of Alzheimer's disease. Cure Alzheimer's Fund has received a 4-star rating for more than 10 consecutive years from Charity Navigator. With 100% of funds raised going to support research, Cure Alzheimer's Fund has been able to provide grants to many of the best scientific minds in the field of Alzheimer's research. For more information, please visit CureAlz.org/.

