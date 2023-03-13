Advanced Cell Engineering (ACE) to Exhibit at the 40th Annual International Battery Seminar

ACE is exhibiting its Advanced LFP technology and innovative cell formats for the EV industry

STUART, Fla., March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ACE, a developer and licensor of advanced lithium-ion battery technologies for the electric vehicle (EV) industry, will exhibit at the International Battery Seminar & Exhibit (IBSE) on March 20-23, 2023 in Orlando, FL at booth 1013. Founded in 1983, the International Battery Seminar & Exhibit has established itself as the premier event showcasing the state of the art of worldwide energy storage technology developments for consumer, automotive, military, and industrial applications.

ACE's Advanced LFP battery chemistry has 30% higher energy density (205 Wh/kg) compared to today's LFP without affecting cell production costs or safety standards. This enables automakers to reduce vehicle cell costs by 25% without sacrificing range. ACE's 1-meter Very Large Format (VLF) cell-to-pack prismatic cell increases energy density even further while simplifying the battery pack and reducing costs. ACE will also display its technology roadmap with planned future innovations.

"At ACE, we are excited about the potential of our technologies and are looking forward to sharing our story at IBSE," said ACE President, Tim Poor. "ACE's Advanced LFP and innovative cell formats are game changers that will enable automotive OEMs to lower costs and increase vehicle range."

About Advanced Cell Engineering:

Advanced Cell Engineering develops and licenses advanced lithium-ion battery cell technologies for the electric vehicle industry. The higher energy density of ACE's Advanced LFP battery technology will transform the EV industry by offering significantly longer range in a safe, cost-effective cell. ACE's team leverages unparalleled experience in developing and commercializing innovative battery technologies. For more information: www.advancedcellengineering.com .

