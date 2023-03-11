LivePURE Announces Launch of C'ENCIA, a Revolutionary New Skincare Line

FRISCO, Texas, March 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LivePURE, a prominent health and wellness company based in Frisco, Texas, has announced the launch of its innovative new skincare line, C'ENCIA. Set to debut on March 11th, 2023, C'ENCIA is the culmination of years of research and development by a team of expert dermatologists and scientists in Korea. The line features a unique combination of high-performance, naturally-derived ingredients, powerful plant extracts, and three types of patented peptides that work together to provide a comprehensive approach to skin care.

C'ENCIA Skincare Line. From left: C'ENCIA PURE Foam Cleanser, C'ENCIA PURE Toner, C'ENCIA PURE Emulsion, C'ENCIA PURE Cream. (PRNewswire)

C'ENCIA has potent, natural ingredients, plant extracts & patented peptides for a holistic k-beauty skincare experience.

Peptides, originally developed to treat burned skin, have been incorporated into C'ENCIA's products to visibly reduce wrinkles within 15 days while stimulating collagen production in the skin to make it more elastic. The range of products is designed to address different skin concerns, such as hydration, brightening, firming, and anti-aging. The line includes a gentle foaming cleanser, a brightening toner, a hydrating emulsion and a firming cream.

All ingredients used in the C'ENCIA skincare line are naturally derived and include powerful plant extracts that are known for their skincare benefits. The ingredients are EWG-grade certified, meaning they are safe, non-toxic, and free of harmful chemicals such as parabens, sulfates, and phthalates. The products are cruelty-free, making them a great choice for consumers looking for ethical and sustainable skincare options.

"We are thrilled to introduce the C'ENCIA skincare line to our customers," said Rick Redford, President of LivePURE. "This innovative new line represents a significant step forward in skin care, and we are confident that customers will love the results they see after using these products."

In addition to being effective and environmentally responsible, the C'ENCIA skincare line is packaged in fully recyclable boxes, making it an ideal choice for consumers seeking sustainable skincare options.

To learn more about the C'ENCIA skincare line and its benefits, visit the LivePURE website at livepure.com/cencia. Products will be available for purchase beginning March 11th, 2023.

About LivePURE

LivePURE offers innovative health and wellness products and is dedicated to promoting physical, financial, personal, and philanthropic health. A global company with offices in the U.S., Korea, and Thailand, LivePURE is committed to enhancing life and health. For more information on products or business opportunities, please visit https://livepure.com/.

SOURCE LivePURE