Opportunities to Connect with Youth and Youth Mentors through AviNation's American Dream Tour 2023

MANSON, Iowa, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The AviNation American Dream Tour 2023 to promote aerospace education and career opportunities is preparing to launch, with touchdown points in multiple states including Louisiana and Florida. The tour begins this spring at high schools in Louisiana from March 13 - 18 including Belle Chasse, Lafayette, and Lake Charles, continuing in Florida from March 20 - April 3 including Pensacola, Tallahassee, and Orlando.

Aviation and aerospace industry volunteer speakers and corporate sponsors are invited to participate. Diverse young people aged 12 to 22 years old, and their mentors can be reached through print media, video, social media, and classroom face-to-face small group settings through this outreach. Commercial pilots, Ag pilots, airport managers, astronauts, A&P mechanics, engineers, FBO managers, meteorologists, and diverse industry leaders participate to inspire.

"Young people involved in aviation and aerospace education, internships, and jobs are celebrated in AviNation Magazine to help reach and inspire their peers to support workforce development nationally. The AviNation American Dream Tour takes this inspiration back to a state and local level, supporting high school and college educators, along with community and industry leaders to provide next steps for all," said Jacob Peed, Publisher, AviNation.

Supporters of Louisiana stops include Louisiana Economic Development, the U.S. Air Force, the U. S. Coast Guard, Dillard University, Nunez College, University of Louisiana at Monroe, Swamp STOL, and Louisiana Agricultural Aviation Association. Diverse industry leaders and speakers from all disciplines are encouraged to participate to inspire. AviNation Magazine will be available to the public at Swamp STOL on March 18, in Jennings, Louisiana.

Future tour stops for the AviNation American Dream Tour include Alabama, California, Illinois, Nebraska, Ohio, and Texas. Supporters of Florida tour stops include Epic Flight Academy, and the SUN 'N FUN Aerospace Expo in Lakeland, Florida, where AviNation is a media sponsor from March 28 to April 2, 2023.

AviNation (www.AviNationUSA.com) is a print and online media platform for young people, their mentors, and industry leaders to share education and career insights.

"Our mission is right in line to support yours - to attract, educate, and empower youth to pursue careers in aviation and aerospace," said Jacob Peed, Publisher, AviNation.

Video from the 2022 tour:

Bakersfield: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=84UVD44bhmc

Baton Rouge, LA: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IG5O-SV9SzU

Peoria, IL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=11B3-brvntI

