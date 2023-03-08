Training Magazine Recognizes Fisher Investments for Excellence in Employee Training and Development

Firm awarded with Training APEX Award for fifth consecutive year

CAMAS, Wash., March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fisher Investments earned the prestigious Training APEX Award (formerly T100 & T125) for 2023—the fifth consecutive year Fisher Investments has been recognized for excellence in employee training and development. Training is the leading business publication for employee learning and development (L&D) and their APEX Awards recognize organizations that excel in employee L&D.

Fisher Investments logo (PRNewsfoto/Fisher Investments) (PRNewswire)

"We're honored to be recognized by Training magazine for our employee learning and development programs," said Fisher Investments' Chief Executive Officer Damian Ornani. "The Training Apex Award is a reflection of our values of being training and knowledge oriented, developing human capital, and building breadth and depth in individuals."

The Training Apex Awards recognize organizations with the most successful employee L&D programs in the world based on rigorous analysis of quantitative and qualitative factors, including:

Detailed formal and informal training programs

Scope of training programs provided

Training infrastructure and delivery

Training linked to business/business unit goals

"Our outstanding L&D programs are designed to encourage and support our employees in their journey to building rewarding careers," added Fisher Investments' Executive Vice President of Global Human Capital, Greg Miramontes. "We believe our employee training programs are critical to our success and enable employees to thrive while providing outstanding service to our clients."

About Fisher Investments

Fisher Investments is an independent, fee-only investment adviser. As of 3/31/2022, Fisher Investments and its subsidiaries manage over $197 billion in assets globally—over $156 billion for private investors, $39 billion for institutional investors and $2 billion for US small to mid-sized business retirement plans. Fisher Investments maintains four principal business groups: US Private Client, Institutional, Private Client International and 401(k) Solutions—serving a global diverse investor clientele. Strategies may vary by jurisdiction. Founder and Executive Chairman Ken Fisher wrote the Forbes "Portfolio Strategy" column for 32 ½ years until 2017, making him the longest continuously running columnist in its history. He now writes monthly for the New York Post. Ken's columns, varying by country, have run regularly in major media globally, spanning more countries and more volume than any other columnist of any type in history. Ken has appeared regularly on major TV news like Fox Business and News and CNN International. Ken has written 11 investing and finance books, including four New York Times bestsellers. For more information on Fisher Investments, please visit www.fisherinvestments.com.

Media Contacts

Fisher Investments pays a fee to participate in the Training Apex Awards program, which covers the cost to apply and the application analysis.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Fisher Investments