Premium Baby Care Brand Coterie Welcomes Karlie Kloss As Latest Investor

The supermodel-turned-entrepreneur is investing and partnering with the brand to help make parents' lives easier with high-quality diapering solutions that exceed the industry benchmark

NEW YORK, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Coterie, the modern baby care brand known for its high-quality diapers, announced today that it will be joined in its pursuit of engineering thoughtful diapering solutions to help make parents' lives easier by supermodel and entrepreneur, Karlie Kloss.

"As a mom, I'm always looking for products that meet the highest standards of quality and care for my son, and since I became a mom, Coterie is a brand that I have trusted and loved," says Kloss. "To now have the opportunity to be a part of the Coterie family, bridging the gap between consumer and investor, makes my commitment to and adoration for this innovative brand even more special."

Launched in 2019, Coterie was created to champion parenthood and help make parents and caregivers lives easier with innovative products intentionally created with high-performing, clean ingredients that are superior to the current selection on the market. On its mission to change the world of changing, Coterie specializes in cleaner, softer, higher-performing diapering essentials for the modern parent, shaking up an industry that, until the launch of Coterie, hadn't changed much in 40 years. Coterie also sells baby wipes and a one-of-a-kind diaper pant, with plans to introduce new parenting and baby products in the future.

"We are very excited to welcome Karlie into our Coterie family. As someone who values innovative products, we are honored to have Karlie on board as we take another step towards our mission of making parents lives easier," says Frank Yu, CEO and Founder of Coterie. "We want to be change-makers for modern parents as they navigate their journey, in their own way. As a parent herself, Karlie's trust and support for our brand means a lot to us and our customers."

Coterie is primarily sold on coterie.com and other retail partners like Whole Foods Market and Pottery Barn Kids. Since its inception, the brand has sold more than 100 million diapers and raised $23.8 million in funding.

About Coterie: Coterie is a modern premium baby care brand changing everything about changing by engineering thoughtful diapering solutions. Founded in 2019, Coterie is on a mission to make parents' lives easier, with award-winning products made with materials of the highest quality. Every ingredient is meticulously selected in all products, and Coterie was the first-ever diaper brand to publish its lab results from third-party testing to ensure product safety. The company has sold over 100 million diapers to date and continues to grow, with a commitment to expanding innovative product offerings to additional parenting and baby products in the future. For more information, please visit www.coterie.com or contact coterie@smallgirlspr.com

