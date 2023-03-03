Kingsware completes C+ Round Financing at nearly RMB 500 million, State-owned Enterprises invest in RPA industry.

ZHUHAI, China, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 3, 2023, Zhuhai Kingsware Information Technology Co. LTD (hereinafter referred to as "Kingsware") successfully held its series C funding and new product conference in Zhuhai city with the theme of "new productivity · new chapter". At the meeting, Kingsware officially announced that the company has raised around RMB500 million in series C funding in December 2022. With CDB Capital leading the investment, Wenrun Investment (Wens capital), Guangdong Finance Fund, CICC Capital, SGUNWEI capital, JUNSAN capital, ZHENGLING VENTURE CAPITAL and other institutions participating as follow investors, the financing amount ranked the top in Chinese enterprise services financing amount in 2022.

According to Kingsware, the funds will mainly be used to accelerate the R&D of "RPA+X" product matrix, thus improving the company's "1+N" ecological layout. On top of its leading position in financial industry, Kingsware will further extend its competencies to other industries and sustain its leadership in RPA arena.

In new product release session, Kingsware introduced the core product K-RPA's newly upgraded enterprise-level functions and features, and centrally released new products of virtual digital human secretary, bank intelligent internal control management system, bank regulatory submission centralized management platform, data center on-site management system, and K-EE Kingsware digital transformation teaching and training platform, and it continued to build and improve Kingsware's "RPA+X" product matrix, and once again, it demonstrated to the industry the innovative ability of Kingsware as an enterprise-level RPA expert and its determination to implement the corporate strategy of "serving thousands of industries, helping digital economy, and building a digital China".

In addition, Kingsware also announced that it had become a member unit of the Information Technology Application Innovation Working Committee in 2022. At present, its products have fully supported the information and innovation ecosystem. Under the guidance of "independent innovation of core technology" and other national relevant policies, the company will gradually complete compatibility mutual certification of information and innovation products in the whole industrial chain from IT infrastructure, basic softwares to application softwares.

