Vilcek Foundation announces open call for $150,000 in prizes to immigrant scientists

The Vilcek Foundation will award three Vilcek Prizes for Creative Promise of $50,000 each to rising immigrant scientists in 2024.

NEW YORK, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2024, the Vilcek Foundation will award three Vilcek Prizes for Creative Promise in Biomedical Science of $50,000 each. The prizes recognize and celebrate the contributions of rising immigrant scientists in the United States whose work represents a significant contribution to their field. The Vilcek Foundation is hosting an open call for applications for the 2024 prizes; applications will be accepted through June 12, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. ET.

Three $50,000 Vilcek Prizes for Creative Promise in Biomedical Science will be awarded to immigrant scientists in 2024.

The Vilcek Prizes for Creative Promise are a part of the Vilcek Foundation Prizes program. Awarded annually since 2006, the Vilcek Foundation Prizes are given each year in two primary categories: biomedical science, and a rotating category in the arts and humanities. The Vilcek Foundation Prizes honor the contributions of immigrants to science, medicine, and the arts, and raise awareness of the value of immigration for a robust society.

"The American Immigration Council reports that immigrants and foreign-born individuals are widely represented in STEM fields in the United States, making up 30.8% of all physical scientists and 27.7% of life scientists," says Vilcek Foundation President Rick Kinsel. "By highlighting the impact that immigrants have on science and society, we recognize the importance of immigration for medicine, academic research, and scientific advancement in the United States."

"Immigrating to the United States has provided scientists with the opportunity to freely pursue the subjects they are passionate about, and to collaborate openly with others in their fields," says Jan Vilcek, chairman and CEO of the Vilcek Foundation. "With the Vilcek Foundation Prizes in Biomedical Science, we honor exceptional immigrant scientists who are pioneering new research methods and making important discoveries that benefit humanity."

Past recipients of the Vilcek Prizes for Creative Promise in Biomedical Science include Ibrahim Cissé, Hani Goodarzi, Viviana Gradinaru, Harmit Malik, Silvi Rouskin, and Feng Zhang.

Recipients of the Vilcek Prizes for Creative Promise each receive an unrestricted cash award of $50,000 and a commemorative certificate. Prize recipients are also celebrated in a media campaign published by the Vilcek Foundation highlighting their scientific accomplishments and life experiences.

Candidates must have been born outside the United States to non-American parents, and be living and working in the United States. Eligible candidates for the 2024 Vilcek Prizes for Creative Promise in Biomedical Science must hold a doctoral degree, and must currently be employed as a principal researcher with an academic institution or an accredited scientific research organization. DACA recipients and asylum seekers are strongly encouraged to apply.

Full application details and eligibility requirements are available at the Vilcek Foundation and at vilcek.org . Please direct questions about the application process or the Vilcek Foundation Prizes to Chief Program Officer Shinnie Kim at creativepromise@vilcek.org .

The Vilcek Foundation

The Vilcek Foundation raises awareness of immigrant contributions in the United States and fosters appreciation for the arts and sciences. The foundation was established in 2000 by Jan and Marica Vilcek, immigrants from the former Czechoslovakia. The mission of the foundation was inspired by the couple's respective careers in biomedical science and art history. Since 2000, the foundation has awarded over $7 million in prizes to foreign-born individuals and has supported organizations with over $6 million in grants.

The Vilcek Foundation is a private operating foundation, a federally tax-exempt nonprofit organization under IRS Section 501(c)(3). To learn more, please visit vilcek.org .

