Lukka adds Edoardo Mortara of Maserati MSG Racing As Strategic Partner

Lukka increases Formula E involvement by partnering with professional racing driver Edo Mortara.

ZUG, Switzerland, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lukka, the leading institutional crypto asset data, and data management provider is proud to announce a new collaboration with Edo Mortara - Formula E driver of Maserati MSG Racing. This will bring together Lukka's innovative technology and services with one of Formula E's most successful drivers.

As part of this strategic alliance, Edo Mortara is leveraging Lukka's data products and data strategy experts on and off the track. While racing, Edo benefits from Lukka's data suite as part of the wider team partnership with Maserati MSG Racing.

Outside of race day, Edo leverages Lukka's suite of crypto data management products to enhance his personal business operations. Edo's passion for blockchain technology fits seamlessly as Lukka's first sponsored motorsport driver in Formula E, which has become one of the most popular motorsports series in recent years due to its focus on sustainable energy sources.

Commenting on the announcement, Edo said: "In motorsport, innovation and being able to adapt and evolve quicker than the competition is key to performance - with our wider team partnership, Lukka has already demonstrated their invaluable support both on and off the track. Last season, in our first year of partnership with Lukka, we had our most successful season to date, finishing as vice-World Champions, so it's an honour for me to announce this new partnership and to become the first personal motorsport ambassador for Lukka."

"Edo is a natural partner to collaborate with as his profession benefits from high quality data insights as part of his strategy to compete in Formula E," says Robert Materazzi, Lukka CEO. "Additionally, Edo understands how important his team is to winning. We couldn't have had the success that we have today at Lukka without our team - this is the foundation for Lukka's cultural values. We welcome Edo to the Lukka Team!"

This collaboration will bring together Lukka's innovative technology and services with one of Formula E's most successful drivers. In addition to being an ambassador for Lukka throughout his travels on the Formula E circuit, Edo will help advocate for trust and transparency in the cryptocurrency ecosystem as many continue to adopt digital assets.

About Lukka

Founded in 2014, Lukka serves the most risk mature businesses in the world with institutional data and software solutions. Lukka bridges the gap between the complexities of blockchain data and traditional business needs. Its customers include both Traditional and Crypto Asset Exchanges and Trading desks, CPA & Accounting Firms, Fund and Financial Auditors, Fund Administrators, Miners, Protocols, individuals, and any other businesses interacting with crypto assets. All of Lukka's products are created with institutional standards, including AICPA SOC Controls and ISO standards, which focus on accuracy and completeness. Lukka is a global company headquartered in the United States.

Media Contacts:

Lukka Inc.

About Edoardo Mortara

Swiss-Italian Edoardo Mortara, 38, is Maserati MSG Racing's longest serving and most successful racing driver. Renowned in motorsport as a street circuit specialist, Edo forged his reputation at the demanding Macau Guia Street Circuit to earn the nickname 'Mr. Macau', courtesy of his 10 victories [seven main race wins] at the venue.

Following a successful spell in the highly respected DTM touring car series, in which he scored a total of 10 wins and 27 podiums, alongside a vice-championship title, Edo joined the Formula E grid with Venturi Racing for Season 4.

Despite his rookie status, he excelled on his debut weekend to finish on the podium in only his second race, taking home the runner-up spot after leading the most laps. Edo later recorded his maiden victory at Formula E's landmark 50th E-Prix in Season 5 and tasted further success in Season 7 to become the series' first vice World Champion.

In Season 8, Edo again reached new heights in a career-best campaign, in which he scored four victories and six podiums to again contend for the World Championship title.

Media contact: Liz Brooks, Maserati MSG Racing – lbrooks@monacosports.com

