Ketel One Botanical Kicks Off Festival Season with a Sensorial Homestay Giveaway at the Spritz Oasis in Palm Springs

Consumers can enter for a chance to win a VIP immersive music festival experience

NEW YORK, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ketel One Botanical is celebrating warmer days ahead and springtime's most sought after occasion, festival season. Starting today, cocktail and music fans 25 and over can enter a nationwide sweepstakes for the ultimate Palm Springs festival experience, the grand prize of which includes an immersive homestay at a private Palm Springs residence for a winner and three friends (who also must be 25 or over), round trip air travel, VIP festival tickets, and plenty of purely delightful surprises along the way.

Ketel One Botanical Peach & Orange Blossom Spritz (PRNewswire)

During this unforgettable trip, the winner and their guests will stay in the Spritz Oasis, a "spritzified" house outfitted with everything needed to make their festival journey sensational. From the moment they arrive, Ketel One Botanical will ensure every need is met, providing ground transportation to and from the festival all weekend long (awarded as a $300 car service voucher), and in-house offerings from coveted brands like Drybar, Vacation®, and more. Whether taking a dip in the grotto style pool, creating a cocktail by the outdoor bar, or stargazing in a hammock surrounded by desert fauna, the Spritz Oasis will be curated to make every moment memorable.

"Sunshine and celebrations are synonymous with a Ketel One Botanical Spritz, and what better way to kick off the unofficial start to Spritz Season than with an extraordinary desert oasis experience inspired by our standout signature cocktail," says Olivia Kupfer, Director, Ketel One. "Much like watching your favorite musical act, the Ketel One Botanical Spritz is a sensorial experience that truly elevates the moment."

Nestled in the neighborhood of Cahuilla Hills, the Spritz Oasis is an 8-bedroom, 6-bathroom retreat and a festival-goer's dream. The residence features a private saltwater pool, waterslide, two waterfalls, pickleball/basketball sport court, bocce ball, putting green, outdoor shower, custom covered outdoor kitchen with TV, and lounge area. Additional standout amenities of the property include an oversized fire pit and elevated jacuzzi. The winner will even have their choice of dining areas, including a formal dining room, a kitchen bar, al fresco spaces next to the pool and the outdoor kitchen – the perfect setting for enjoying fresh-tasting cocktails in Ketel One Botanical's three award-winning varietals, Grapefruit & Rose, Cucumber & Mint, and Peach & Orange Blossom.

In addition to the Grand Prize winner, 25 First Prize winners will be awarded a $200 gift card redeemable for an upcoming event or concert of their choosing (from among concerts/events handled by ticket seller issuing gift card), and 50 Second Prize winners will be gifted a Ketel One Botanical Spritz Festival Kit. The custom kit will include all the items needed for creating a spritz-worthy experience on-the-go, including a portable outdoor speaker, acrylic glassware, ice molds, and more.

Those interested in entering to win this once in a lifetime sweeps can do so by visiting festivalsweeps.ketelone.com . U.S. residents 25+ may enter and will need to follow simple on-screen instructions to complete an entry form.

A desert festival experience is not complete without a bottle of Ketel One Botanical or a Ketel One Botanical Vodka Spritz, which is available for purchase at local liquor stores or straight to your door on drizly.com . When planning a trip to Palm Springs or hosting friends at home this Spritz Season, Ketel One reminds consumers 21+ to drink responsibly.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Internet access and valid e-mail address required. This ultimate festival experience sweepstakes is live now and entries will be accepted from legal U.S. residents 25+ until May 1, 2023, at 11:59:59 p.m. ET. In order to be considered for the Grand Prize, entries must be received by March 19, 2023 at 11:59:59 p.m. ET; for Grand Prize, winner must travel April 21 - 23, 2023 (winner and guests will only attend final 3 days of festival). Alcohol is NOT part of any prize. Void where prohibited. For full details, including complete prize description/restrictions and odds of winning, visit website.

For more information, cocktail recipes, and festival inspiration, visit @ketelonebotanical.

KETEL ONE BOTANICAL. Made With Vodka Distilled With Real Botanicals And Infused With Natural Flavors. 30%

Alc/Vol. © Double Eagle Brands, B.V. Imported by Ketel One USA, Aliso Viejo, CA.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Bullfrog + Baum

Jenna Kaplan/Rachael Caldwell

KetelOneVodkaPR@bullfrogandbaum.com

The Backyard at the Ketel One Botanical Spritz Oasis features a saltwater pool, waterslide, two waterfalls, pickleball/basketball sport court, and more (PRNewswire)

Ketel One Botanical Vodka Spritz Trio (PRNewswire)

Toast to Spritz Season with a Ketel One Botanical Vodka Spritz (PRNewswire)

Kick back (with a Spritz) in one of the many outdoor entertaining spaces at The Ketel One Botanical Spritz Oasis (PRNewswire)

The Ketel One Botanical Spritz Oasis in Palm Springs (PRNewswire)

Ketel One Botanical (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ketel One Botanical