Fractions To Go is partnering with Palazzo Ricci to offer fractional ownership of an Italian palace

NEW YORK, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fractions To Go, one of the leaders in fractional ownership, is partnering with Palazzo Ricci in offering ownership opportunities of the renovated palace in Abruzzo, Italy. Abruzzo is touted by CNN Travel as "Italy's #1 hot new destination. The new Tuscany without the high prices." Their inaugural event will be held in New York City on March 8th for a select group of investors and purchasers, where they will be treated to food, drink and entertainment of the Italian region, as well as an opportunity to discover the opulence of Palazzo Ricci.

Sitting high on a hill above a classic medieval village, with panoramic views of the surrounding mountains, the Adriatic Sea and the Italian countryside, this 18th-Century palace evokes scenes from a movie.

Abruzzo is rated in the Top Ten Best Places in the World to invest in real estate and in the "quality-of-life" index. It is considered to be among the countries most untouched, authentic and pristine regions.

Palazzo Ricci's luxurious and romantic residencies are to be finished with exquisite furnishings, bedding and interior décor. Everything you would expect at any of the world's finest and most luxurious resorts. The palace was acquired in 2020 and is being meticulously restored to its former glory. The exterior is being completely preserved while the residences, manicured gardens and gathering areas will boast the highest standard of luxury and comfort.

Fractions To Go was founded by Michael P. Carfagna, the successful owner of a New York real estate brokerage firm. Mr. Carfagna is a seasoned entrepreneur and visionary who in the past increased real estate values by over a Billion Dollars in an up-and-coming Landmark District of New York City through sophisticated sales and marketing techniques. Along with real estate properties, Fractions To Go will be offering fractional ownership in yachts, private jets, as well as art masterpieces. "Fractional ownership is the way of the future," says Mr. Carfagna. "It allows many more to experience the luxurious lifestyle of the rich and famous, at a fraction of the cost." Fractions To Go is the exclusive New York representative for Palazzo Ricci. Learn more at www.fractionstogo.com.

