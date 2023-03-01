24 Seven Announces Acquisition of SketchDeck

NEW YORK, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 24 Seven , one of the nation's largest privately held, digital marketing and creative recruiting firms, is excited to announce the acquisition of SketchDeck . SketchDeck is a unique design studio offering on-demand, full-stack creative services to help companies access all the design they need across departments.

"This marks the fifth acquisition for 24 Seven in less than four years, which speaks to the incredible growth of our company," said Anthony Donnarumma, CEO of 24 Seven. "Through our current 24 Seven Studios offering, we provide outsourced digital marketing and creative execution solutions. The acquisition of SketchDeck significantly expands our scale and capabilities to provide standout studio solutions to our clients."

"SketchDeck is thrilled to join the 24 Seven family, furthering our mission to democratize professional creative design for mid-market and enterprise organizations," said Chris Finneral, SketchDeck CEO and Co-Founder. "This is a very exciting time in SketchDeck's growth, and I look forward to what we will accomplish together."

About 24 Seven

24 Seven is a specialized recruitment agency that builds future-proof teams of top full-time and freelance talent for leading brands and agencies in the marketing, digital, creative, and technology sectors.

24 Seven further supports its clients through its family of specialized subsidiaries. The Sage Group represents marketing consultants, contractors, and permanent talent, and has created a leading community of top marketing executives, Marketers That Matter®, which meets to share marketing innovation and insights. Creatis and Antenna boost the productivity of marketing, digital, creative, and communications teams through on-site and outsourced talent solutions. Simplicity Consulting offers marketing, project & program management, and strategic communications consultants.

24 Seven has been recognized with a host of honors within the last year, including:

About SketchDeck

SketchDeck is a next-generation creative agency that provides on-demand, full-stack creative services to help companies, from startups to Fortune 500s, access all the design they need to compete. SketchDeck is a fully remote, globally distributed design agency powered by a proprietary project management software. From design production to digital design to creative strategy, SketchDeck is the go-to creative partner for leading companies across industries.

To learn how we can help meet your creative needs, visit sketchdeck.com .

