SMA Technologies Releases Next Generation Workload Automation and Orchestration Platform

Upgrades include enhanced cloud offering, integrated MFT, and browser-based interface

HOUSTON, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SMA Technologies, a leading provider of automation solutions for financial services, has released its next generation OpCon workload automation and orchestration platform. Upgrades include an enhanced cloud offering, integrated managed file transfer, and a browser-based user interface that makes it easier than ever to automate complex manual tasks and orchestrate workloads across business-critical systems.

SMA Technologies (PRNewsfoto/SMA Technologies) (PRNewswire)

"Our mission is to save clients' time, and this latest version of OpCon takes that to a whole new level," said Ryan Dimick, Chief Technology Officer for SMA. "When you combine these new capabilities with our leading portfolio of integrations, clients can turbo charge automation across the organization, freeing up their IT talent to accelerate the company's digital transformation and other modernization initiatives."

The new release includes the next generation of OpCon Cloud, the only cloud-based automation platform built for financial services companies. OpCon Cloud now integrates powerful file transfer capabilities and will include single sign-on in the coming months to securely authenticate users while reducing logins.

"With OpCon Cloud, our clients can get up and running within 24 hours of gaining connectivity and begin to see an immediate return on their investment," Dimick continued. "Our white-glove service provides clients everything they need at a lower overall cost of operation, and they always have the latest version working for them, saving time on software upgrades."

OpCon Cloud reduces infrastructure and maintenance costs, while providing clients the security and reliability of an always-on solution and fast recovery from unplanned system interruptions or disasters. Clients that use OpCon Cloud will realize they no longer need to manage a data center and all the operations and costs that come with it, allowing their organizations to spend more time serving the needs of members and customers.

"Implementation of OpCon Cloud was incredibly easy," said Curtis Lewis, IT Project Manager at OUCU Financial. "SMA built out our environment, and we worked together to establish the VPN. Then, we jumped right into training, which was exceptional."

The new product release also includes OpCon Managed File Transfer, which combines the power and scalability of enterprise-grade workload automation and orchestration with the security of traditional file transfer solutions. This integrated functionality enables clients to use a single solution for managing file transfers, including compression, file encryption/decryption, sending/receiving files of extreme sizes, and more. These new features further extend a client's ability to meet SLAs, synchronize file transfers with internal and external services, and fully automate complex manual workflows.

In addition to the release of the new OpCon products, SMA Technologies released the latest version of Solution Manager, a modern, browser-based user interface for administrating OpCon. With Solution Manager, clients can do, with very few exceptions, everything they need in OpCon from the web.

For more information about the future of SMA Technologies, visit www.smatechnologies.com and LinkedIn for all the latest.

About SMA Technologies

SMA Technologies is the maker of OpCon, the leading workload automation and orchestration platform for banks, credit unions, insurance companies and other financial services businesses. The platform delivers enterprise power and scalability without the complexity or cost. OpCon enables companies to easily automate manual tasks and seamlessly orchestrate workloads across business-critical operations, saving time and reducing cost by eliminating human error and deploying IT resources on strategic initiatives. More than 1,000 clients trust SMA with their mission-critical operations. Please visit www.smatechnologies.com to learn more.

Public Relations Contact

Coleman Pyeatt

anthonyBarnum Public Relations

coleman.pyeatt@anthonybarnum.com

(214) 797-9848

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SMA Technologies