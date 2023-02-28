Maryland Transportation Authority Uses ForneyVault® + binni Integration During the New Nice-Middleton Bridge Project

For the landmark bridge, the MDTA empowered modern construction with an innovative mindset and the binni + ForneyVault integration.

ZELIENOPLE, Pa., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ForneyVault®, an integrated construction materials testing platform, is proud to announce that the Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) leveraged the ForneyVault + binni integration for the New Nice-Middleton Bridge project.

ForneyVault (PRNewswire)

The MDTA empowered modern construction with an innovative mindset and the binni + ForneyVault integration.

Despite pandemic-related challenges, the New Nice-Middleton Bridge project wrapped up on budget and three months ahead of schedule in October 2022. The project involved multiple levels of government and private partners, including Skanska, Corman & Mclean (builder), RK&K (area engineer) and SaLUT (materials tester).

One key to the success of the project was the partnering environment created by MDTA that fostered an openness to technology. At the outset of the project, they were already using binni Concrete, an integrated ecosystem for planning, tracking and reporting concrete pours. Binni co-founder and COO Wes Morrison later introduced ForneyVault to the MDTA team, collaborating with Scott Grumski, VP of Platform Development at Forney LP, to develop a seamless integration.

"We quickly realized there were synergies between our two platforms that we could leverage, most importantly for our customers," Wes said about the opportunity to integrate binni with ForneyVault. The ultimate goal? Knocking down silos and improving data transparency to help construction projects succeed.

ForneyVault is a secure, private cloud database that stores concrete sample and specimen data in an unalterable format. With the integration, all data from the concrete pour and field is captured in binni, stored in ForneyVault with a unique identifier, and preloaded into testing machines at the lab. After the test, results automatically flow where they are needed.

"This is the best part. The results upload directly to binni. This saved us a lot of time, instead of having to pull up individual tabs and cylinder numbers," said Jeffray Wang of SaLUT. Alerts from the lab also flowed directly to field technicians and inspectors who were using iPads with the binni Concrete app.

"The more we share with others in our industry, the better off we are all going to be," said Lee Yowell, Director of Construction Management at RK&K. "Platforms like binni and ForneyVault are truly helping to make the construction industry come out of the dark ages."

"Construction is the least technologically advanced industry," said Grumski. "Our mission is to help construction companies find advantages and efficiencies with technology – specifically, technology that works well with other pieces of technology, breaking down information silos. Integration partners like binni and forward-thinking organizations like MDTA are critical to this future. I'm optimistic this innovative philosophy will continue to spread."

To read the full case study, click here.

About Forney LP & ForneyVault

Forney LP is a material testing equipment innovator and distributor based in Zelienople, Pennsylvania, with additional facilities in Aurora, Colorado. Forney is the developer of ForneyVault®, an integrated construction materials testing platform. With ForneyVault, data flows seamlessly throughout the entire testing process, reducing the risk of errors, increasing compliance, and driving more positive outcomes for labs and other stakeholders in the process. Forney's focus is on material testing equipment for cementitious materials like cement, mortar, grout and concrete for the construction industry, downhole cement and proppant materials for oil and gas industry, and general metals testing. Forney sells its products to more than 75 countries. For more information, visit forneyvault.com.

About binni

Binni is a construction technology company focused on helping concrete and tunnel construction teams increase productivity. Binni streamlines the capture, digitization, and consumption of operational data. Created by builders for builders, binni brings deep industry knowledge and understanding of the unique pain points that contractors face on a daily basis.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ForneyVault