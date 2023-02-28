Kemps Launches First-of-its-Kind Smooth Cottage Cheese for Kids

New Snack Option Offers the Nutritional Benefits of Cottage Cheese and the Creamy, Smooth Texture of Yogurt

CHICAGO, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Kemps® is introducing Kemps® Smooth Cottage Cheese for kids, a revolutionary new cottage cheese with no curds and a smooth and creamy texture. The new offering gives parents a nutritious and delicious option for their kids, as Kemps Smooth Cottage Cheese packs a protein punch with almost twice as much protein per ounce as most yogurts, along with real, blended fruit, probiotics, and no high fructose corn syrup.

"At Kemps, we are always looking for ways to meet consumer needs and know parents are seeking nutritious options that are kid approved," said Nathaniel Renteria, Senior Brand Manager for Kemps. "This new cottage cheese has a smooth and creamy texture, with no curds, and is blended with real fruit flavors, so it's really more like a yogurt, which we know kids love. Plus, parents can feel good about giving it to their kids for lunch or a snack because it has probiotics and almost twice as much protein per ounce as most yogurts – so it's a win-win!"

A Real Smooth Move

According to an Attitudes and Usage Survey conducted by Kemps, over 40% of respondents said they would be motivated to eat cottage cheese if it tasted better and had a better texture. Made with 4% whole milk cottage cheese and mixed with real, blended fruit (no chunks or mixing to do), Kemps Smooth Cottage Cheese combines the flavor and texture (no curds) of yogurt with the nutritional value of traditional cottage cheese.

Launching in three flavors: Mixed Berry, Strawberry and Strawberry Banana, Kemps Smooth Cottage Cheese features special kid-friendly characters in convenient four-ounce, four-cup packs. The product will be available in the dairy aisle at over 2,500 stores across the country, including Walmart Hy-Vee and Cub. Prices may vary depending on location and retailer but start as low as $3.98.

To learn more about Kemps Smooth Cottage Cheese, or other Kemps products, please visit www.kemps.com and follow along with Kemps® news on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

About Kemps

Since 1914, Kemps has been delighting families throughout the upper Midwest with wholesome and delicious dairy products. From our beginnings as a small creamery in Southeastern Minnesota, Kemps has extended its roots to include the manufacture and marketing of fresh milk, premium ice cream and frozen yogurt, frozen novelties, sour cream and cottage cheese through retail supermarkets and food service channels. Headquartered today in St. Paul, Minnesota, we operate six manufacturing facilities in Minnesota, Wisconsin, North Dakota and Iowa and have over 1,200 employees. Producing only the freshest dairy products, Kemps is distributed primarily in MN, WI, IA, ND, SD, NE, IL, IN, but reaches national distribution on select products. Kemps is a wholly owned subsidiary of Dairy Farmers of America. 100% of our profits go to dairy farmers and their families. For more information, visit kemps.com .

About Dairy Farmers of America

Dairy Farmers of America (DFA) is a national, farmer-owned dairy cooperative focusing on quality, innovation and the future of family dairies. While supporting and serving more than 11,500 family farm-owners, DFA manufactures nearly every form, function and flavor of nutritional dairy products, including fluid milk, cheese, butter, ice cream, dairy ingredients and more that connect Cooperative family farms to family tables with regional brands such as Alta Dena® Dairy, Meadow Gold® Dairy, Friendly®'s, Borden® Cheese, Plugrá® Premium Butter and Kemps® to name a few. On a global scale, DFA works with some of the world's leading food companies to develop ingredients that deliver the greatest source of nutrition to consumers around the world, while staying committed to social responsibility and ethical farming. For more information, please visit dfamilk.com .

