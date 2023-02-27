SDG&E ANNOUNCES $16 MILLION IN RELIEF FOR CUSTOMERS AND COMMUNITY ASSISTANCE FUNDING

Company shareholders provide additional funding to increase assistance programs to help customers in need.

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E) announced today that it is providing $16 million in shareholder funding to help customers with bill assistance and bolster community resources for residents who may be struggling financially.

As part of this commitment, SDG&E will fund a new $10 million program to support local nonprofit, community-based organizations (CBOs) that provide essential services to vulnerable customers. The company is also immediately increasing funding for its Neighbor-to-Neighbor bill assistance program to $6 million while doubling the amount of financial support available to each qualifying customer and expanding eligibility to ensure more customers can take advantage of the program.

"The unprecedented natural gas prices in the Western U.S. this winter have put a strain on families, and we must do more to help ease the financial burden facing our customers," said SDG&E CEO Caroline Winn. "We are listening and remain focused on supporting the communities we serve during this challenging time. This additional funding will continue our efforts in assisting customers experiencing hardships."

March natural gas commodity prices, which will be released tomorrow, are forecasted to be significantly lower than January and February, driven in part by the restoration of service to a critical out-of-state pipeline.

"United Way of San Diego County has a long history of working with SDG&E to help underserved populations and addressing inequities in this region," said Nancy L. Sasaki, CEO of United Way of San Diego County. "I commend SDG&E for its latest giving initiatives. This type of community investment is critical to uplifting struggling families, helping create a brighter future for all."

SDG&E will begin collaborating with local nonprofit organizations and seek proposals for the new $10 million initiative that support programs that uplift vulnerable and lower-income residents, including seniors and those who are food insecure. By working directly with local nonprofit organizations that have the expertise and are best equipped to identify resource needs, the funding can have the greatest impact on communities in need. Additional details about the program will be announced in the coming weeks.

With the additional funding provided by SDG&E for the Neighbor-to-Neighbor program, even more customers who need bill assistance can now receive up to $600 per household per year, double the current amount. SDG&E customers may apply if they are experiencing serious illness, temporary unemployment, disability or unusual hardship. Customers are encouraged to call 2-1-1 San Diego or 2-1-1 Orange County for assistance with the program.

"Every day, 211 San Diego works with thousands of individuals and families to connect them to important and much needed community, health, and social services and programs," said 211 San Diego President and CEO William York. "We believe access to these critical services is the foundation for individuals and families to build and sustain healthy lives. SDG&E's ongoing financial commitment to San Diego provides that vital support and assistance to vulnerable residents who need that help."

SDG&E Offers a Variety of Assistance Programs

Recognizing the impact of high energy bills on families and businesses recently, SDG&E provides customers with the resources and support they need. Customers can take advantage of the following programs:

Additional Financial Assistance

The federally funded Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) offers financial help ranging from a few hundred to a few thousand dollars, depending on household income, size, and past due balances.

Bill Discounts

Income-qualified customers can save 30% or more through the CARE program and 18% on their electric bill through the FERA program.

Bill Management

Log into MyAccount to sign up for Energy Alerts, set payment reminders, and more.

Customers who wish to have more predictable bills – even out high-bill months with low-bill months – are encouraged to sign up for SDG&E's Level Pay Program

Energy Efficiency Savings

The Energy Savings Assistance (ESA) program offers no-cost energy-efficiency home upgrades to income-qualified renters and homeowners.

$20 - $500 to purchase high-efficiency water heaters, smart thermostats and room air conditioners. Through the Golden State Rebates program , SDG&E customers can take advantage of incentives ofto purchase high-efficiency water heaters, smart thermostats and room air conditioners.

For Information about additional customer assistance programs, please visit sdge.com/assistance.

SDG&E is an innovative San Diego-based energy company that provides clean, safe and reliable energy to better the lives of the people it serves in San Diego and southern Orange counties. The company is committed to creating a sustainable future by providing its electricity from renewable sources; modernizing natural gas pipelines; accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles; supporting numerous non-profit partners; and, investing in innovative technologies to ensure the reliable operation of the region's infrastructure for generations to come. SDG&E is a subsidiary of Sempra (NYSE: SRE). For more information, visit SDGEnews.com or connect with SDG&E on Twitter (@SDGE), Instagram (@SDGE) and Facebook.

