SAY CHEESE! FARM RICH INTRODUCES THREE SMILE-WORTHY SNACKS

Plant-Based Mozzarella Style Sticks, Pizza Crunchers and Toasted Ravioli

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga., Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- America's favorite cheese sticks brand, Farm Rich, has added three new cheesy snacks to its snack lineup: the brand's first Plant-Based Mozzarella Style Sticks, Toasted Ravioli and Pizza Crunchers. The new products are available now in the freezer sections of grocery stores nationwide, including Walmart and Kroger.

Farm Rich introduces its first Plant-Based Mozzarella Style Cheese Sticks. (PRNewswire)

Plant-Based Mozzarella Style Sticks ($7.99 SRP)

In 1982, Farm Rich was the first company to introduce frozen Mozzarella Sticks at grocery. For 2023, the frozen snacks brand rolls out its first Plant-Based Mozzarella Style Sticks, an indulgent cheese alternative snack even the lactose intolerant can enjoy. The product is made with melty, plant-based cheese in a crisp, golden breading and comes with a side of marinara sauce. Each serving has 4g of protein and 5% fiber.

"These new plant-based cheese sticks from Farm Rich are a game changer," says Mia Syn, MS, RD, registered dietitian and nutrition expert. "A plant-forward approach to our diets has a proven track record for bettering our overall health, and these new 'cheesy' snacks are a great substitute for those who love breaded cheese sticks but need more plant-based options."

Pizza Crunchers ($7.99 SRP)

New Farm Rich Pizza Crunchers pack all the flavor of a classic cheese pizza into one scrumptious bite. Made with 100% real mozzarella cheese, a layer of marinara sauce and wrapped in a crispy breading, Pizza Crunchers deliver a filling, pizzeria-style snack in a handheld item and come in an 18-oz. carton. And with 12g of protein per serving, they're a hearty afterschool snack!

Toasted Ravioli ($7.99 SRP)

This popular comfort classic is back, and better than ever! Tender raviolis are stuffed with a four-cheese, melt-in-your-mouth blend that includes real ricotta, mozzarella, parmesan and asiago. The fluffy pillows are covered in a toasted Italian coating and served alongside a bright marinara dipping sauce to create the perfect mouthful of creamy cheese, crunchy breadcrumbs and tangy sauce. Each serving of ravioli has 6g of protein and comes in a 16-oz. carton with 4-oz marinara side.

"For over 40 years, Farm Rich has been making some of America's favorite frozen snacks and appetizers," says Meghan Ozamiz, Farm Rich Director of Marketing. "The brand started with Mozzarella Sticks, and these newest products show our continued commitment to offering a variety of tasty snacks while keeping up with the evolving needs of our consumers."

About Farm Rich

Farm Rich has been making some of America's favorite frozen snacks since 1982, including the brand's #1 bestselling Mozzarella Sticks. A division of Rich Products, the company is based in St. Simons Island, Ga., and features a full portfolio of frozen snack and appetizer products, as well as plant-based food offerings, made for snacking when you want, how you want. All products are made with wholesome, great-tasting ingredients, and sold at grocery and club stores nationwide and online. For products, nutritional information, recipes and more, visit FarmRich.com.

