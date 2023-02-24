WELLINGTON, Fla., Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mexican Equestrian Federation (FEM) has partnered with ShowPlus® to offer comprehensive protection to riders, horses, and grooms at multiple competitions. "We are very pleased to announce this new partnership, and we are sure that a program like this will give riders, owners, and grooms the assurance and peace of mind that you only find when you feel protected," said Daniela Garcia Nigaglioni, FEM High-Performance Director.

ShowPlus Launches in Mexico partnering with the Federación Ecuestre Mexicana.

ShowPlus® Protection is a horse, rider, and groom benefit program provided by participating equestrian competitions designed to reimburse unanticipated out-of-pocket costs that may not be covered by insurance. How the rider or groom uses the lump sum payout is up to them. Horses are eligible for reimbursement in case of injury or death upon a verified receipt of the incident report*.

"On behalf of ShowPlus®, we are excited to partner with the FEM to launch our horse, rider, and groom protection program in Mexico," said ShowPlus™ CEO Ghen Sugimoto. "Our ShowPlus® program is now available in the US, Canada, and Mexico."

"Our partnership with ShowPlus® starts this week in the fabulous CSI2* Otomi Grand Prix in San Miguel de Allende," said Garcia. "We plan on implementing the program at every show in Mexico. We expect everyone to worry only about showing, competing, and winning instead of focusing on unforeseen events. Show jumping in Mexico will be greatly impacted in a positive way."

Olympic rider Enrique Gonzales from Mexico has experience with ShowPlus® at U.S. horse shows like the Winter Equestrian Festival. "When something happens to you or your horse and you know ShowPlus® is there, it changes everything. Then you really feel supported and happy that you have that covered."

* Terms and conditions apply and may vary per horse show, but eligible horses typically must be between the ages of 4 and 16. Incident reports must be filed within five days of the incident.

ShowPlus® is one of the VenturePlus™ equestrian benefit programs powered by CaptiveOne® that protect your passion, from showing and traveling around the globe to veterinary care and breeding, allowing you to focus on your sport and the horses you love. Go to www.Showplus.com, www.AcutePlus.com, www.TravelPlusProtection.com, or www.BreederPlusProtection.com to learn more.

