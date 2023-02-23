Crate & Barrel and Jake Arnold Collaboration Reimagines Heirloom Style for the Modern Home

The exclusive collection brings these design leaders together for the first time

CHICAGO, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Crate & Barrel announced its first collaboration with Los Angeles-based designer Jake Arnold. Known for bringing A-list clientele bold designs that balance luxury and liveability, Jake is also one of the industry changemakers behind virtual design platform The Expert . This new, whole-home collection includes 50 pieces of furniture, lighting and decor, available exclusively at Crate & Barrel. Designed with timeless versatility and vintage finishes, the collection brings an intimate warmth into contemporary spaces.

"We're thrilled to introduce Jake's signature vision that blends classic design influences with timeless California cool to our Crate & Barrel customers," said Sebastian Brauer, Senior Vice President of Product Design for Crate & Barrel. "This collection will delight and inspire our community by pushing the boundaries of what accessible modern design can be. It's anchored by iconic silhouettes and layered materials that bring a custom and luxurious feel to any room."

The collaboration is designed to serve as a canvas for the imagination, bringing unique ratios, silhouettes and textures for a versatile whole-home collection. The Crawford plush sofa , finished in either a box pleated slipcover or upholstered in cognac cotton velvet, can be styled with pillows or alongside a heavy coffee table for contrast. Similarly, the Hardwich woven pendant light adds an organic feel, serving as a formal dining room accent or intimate bedroom fixture.

"There's a 1940s feel of aged aesthetics and classic notes, punctured with very intentional contemporary touches that we brought into these designs," said Jake Arnold. "We wanted to weave vintage nostalgia with a modern sensibility to create a collection of purposeful pieces that focus on timeless materials that feel lived in, but also prioritizes how we live now."

Available exclusively at Crate & Barrel starting today, customers can shop the Jake Arnold for Crate & Barrel collection online at www.crateandbarrel.com/jakearnold . The new collection features 50 pieces starting at $19.95.

About Crate & Barrel Holdings, Inc.

Global specialty retailer Crate & Barrel Holdings Inc. curates inspiration for the modern home, connecting the creative work of artisans and designers to people and places around the world. Known for high-quality products, exclusive designs and timeless style since 1962,

Crate & Barrel Holdings Inc. includes lifestyle brands Crate & Barrel, CB2, Crate & Kids, and Hudson Grace. Today, the company is a member of the Otto Group and operates over 100 Crate & Barrel, CB2 and Hudson Grace stores throughout the U.S. and Canada, with franchise locations in nine countries. More than 200 million customers visit the Company's stores and websites each year. To learn more, visit www.crateandbarrel.com .

About Jake Arnold

Known for designs that are impactful and dramatic, yet highly comfortable and livable, Studio Jake Arnold's high-profile clients include Katy Perry, Aaron Paul, Zendaya, Chrissy Teigen & John Legend, and Jimmy Kimmel. Arnold's work has been featured in publications such as Architectural Digest, ELLE Decor, Vogue, and Homes & Gardens, and he was named one of The Hollywood Reporter's Top 20 Designers in Los Angeles, and most recently, one of Architectural Digest's 'AD100' for 2 consecutive years. For more information, visit www.jakearnold.com .

