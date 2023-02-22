Surefire Local Announces New Chief Operating Officer

The company prepares for its next phase of growth in providing customers with a world-class experience paired with the industry's leading software.

VIENNA, Va., Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GenNext Media, dba Surefire Local ( www.surefirelocal.com ), the leading business intelligence marketing software for small businesses to attract customers, grow profits, and maximize efficiency, announced today the appointment of Jeff Gossman to Chief Operating Officer.

(PRNewsfoto/Surefire Local) (PRNewswire)

Hired as SVP of Customer Success in Spring 2021, Jeff Gossman has spearheaded a number of new initiatives that advanced the company's customer-focusing strategies, processes, and infrastructure. Developing and executing these strategies has allowed the company to scale at an unprecedented rate, with customer satisfaction and retention at an all-time high. With the introduction of a new customer onboarding journey, Surefire Local has seen monthly gross churn reduced by 93 bps YoY.

Establishing the Chief Operating Officer role is the next step in the company's accelerated growth plan. The appointment positions Jeff to oversee the day-to-day operations of the company and reaffirms Surefire Local's leadership in providing cost-effective business intelligence marketing software that local, small businesses love and rely on daily as they strive to tackle the challenges of online marketing in today's consumer-driven world.

"Jeff embodies our obsession with delivering a world-class customer experience through our software and the amazing people we have working first-hand with our customers," said Chris Marentis, Founder and CEO at Surefire Local. "Jeff's experience in growing SaaS companies through customer adoption and engagement has been paramount in our ability to define and optimize how quickly our customers see results from using our software on a regular basis. I'm so proud to say we are able to continuously exceed our customers' expectations of what is possible through marketing software when it comes to simplifying online marketing and growing their small businesses profitably."

About Surefire Local

Surefire Local provides business intelligence marketing software for small businesses helping them attract customers, grow profits, and maximize efficiency. Through its flagship product, Surefire Local Marketing Platform™, locally-focused businesses of all sizes can remove digital roadblocks hindering growth, gain insights, and take action to attract and engage new and current customers through measurable, multi-channel marketing.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Surefire Local