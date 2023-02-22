H&M and Mugler will collaborate on a collection for Spring 2023

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- H&M is proud to share that its next designer collaboration will be with the house of Mugler. The Mugler H&M collection, crafted under the direction of Mugler's creative director Casey Cadwallader, will encapsulate the unique and vibrant spirit of Mugler. The collection will be available online and in selected stores in Spring 2023.

H&M's history of designer collaborations is legendary and pioneering. For nearly two decades, H&M has been democratizing high-fashion by offering global audiences the chance to own special pieces of high-end designer history.

