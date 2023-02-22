A.B. Data Named Most Appointed Claims Administrator in 2022

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A.B. Data is proud to announce their recognition as the most appointed securities claims administrator in 2022. According to the ISS Securities Class Action Services report, The Top 100 U.S. Class Action Settlements of All-Time, A.B. Data administered 33 securities settlements valued at over $800 million, more cases than any other claims administrator in 2022.

"This achievement is a testament to A.B. Data's devotion and persistence to provide the best administration services available. I'm extremely grateful to our loyal clients, and I thank our wonderful team for allowing us to reach this milestone," said Thomas R. Glenn, president of A.B. Data. "Each year our team grows and we administer more cases than the years prior. We have no intention of slowing down, and our primary goal is to continue serving our clients with the professional standards they expect of us."

A.B. Data's senior management team is well-versed in securities matters and has administered hundreds of securities settlements. And A.B. Data is administering some of the top 100 settlements mentioned within the report, including In re El Paso Corporation Securities Litigation, In re Massey Energy Co. Securities Litigation, In re BP plc Securities Litigation, and In re Lehman Brothers Equity/Debt Securities Litigation.

About A.B. Data, Ltd.

A.B. Data manages the unique challenges of class action administration with convenience, efficiency, and precision for both the private and public sectors. A.B. Data simplifies the claims administration process for its clients and delivers successful results with advanced technology, products, and services. Learn more at abdataclassaction.com and follow us on Twitter at @ClassActionABD.

View original content:

SOURCE A.B. Data, Ltd.